It's Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and lots of kickers are already making an impact on fantasy football rosters. Here are the fantasy football kicker matchups to exploit and avoid in our start 'em sit 'em list for Week 3.

Start 'em: Kickers to start in Week 3

Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

Greg Joseph simply hasn't had many opportunities to rack up points this season. He's attempted only one field goal through two games, but he does have six extra points. With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their next game, Joseph could have the breakthrough performance fantasy managers want from him. The Chargers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points at the position through two weeks, and they're allowing 31.5 points per game (30th in the NFL). This should be a shootout, which is a good thing for the Vikings' kicker.

Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans (@ Cleveland Browns)

Something to consider before starting Nick Folk: There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday in Cleveland for their game against the Browns. As long as that doesn't play a huge factor, Folk is reaching must-start range with the Tennessee Titans. He has been perfect thus far in the 2023 season (7 FGs, 3 XPs) after finishing as the eighth highest scoring kicker in 2022 and the first highest scorer in 2021. This is a game featuring two stingy defenses, so Folk could get quite a few field goal opportunities.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams (@ Cincinnati Bengals)

Brett Maher is a nice sleeper choice if you're looking for more out of your fantasy kicker. He's currently ranked 21st in FantasyPros consensus rankings for Week 3, yet the Los Angeles Rams kicker has finished third and fourth in the first two weeks. His only two field goal misses this season are from 50+ yards out. Now, Matthew Stafford and company have an opportunity to put up more points against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has given up 51 combined points in the first two weeks and could be without Joe Burrow. There's a lot to like about Maher in this spot.

Other kickers you're already starting: Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers (vs. New York Giants), Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (@ Washington Commanders), Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)