It's Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and lots of kickers are already making an impact on fantasy football rosters. Here are the fantasy football kicker matchups to exploit and avoid in our start 'em sit 'em list for Week 3.

Start 'em: Kickers to start in Week 3

Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

Greg Joseph simply hasn't had many opportunities to rack up points this season. He's attempted only one field goal through two games, but he does have six extra points. With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their next game, Joseph could have the breakthrough performance fantasy managers want from him. The Chargers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points at the position through two weeks, and they're allowing 31.5 points per game (30th in the NFL). This should be a shootout, which is a good thing for the Vikings' kicker.

Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans (@ Cleveland Browns)

Something to consider before starting Nick Folk: There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday in Cleveland for their game against the Browns. As long as that doesn't play a huge factor, Folk is reaching must-start range with the Tennessee Titans. He has been perfect thus far in the 2023 season (7 FGs, 3 XPs) after finishing as the eighth highest scoring kicker in 2022 and the first highest scorer in 2021. This is a game featuring two stingy defenses, so Folk could get quite a few field goal opportunities.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams (@ Cincinnati Bengals)

Brett Maher is a nice sleeper choice if you're looking for more out of your fantasy kicker. He's currently ranked 21st in FantasyPros consensus rankings for Week 3, yet the Los Angeles Rams kicker has finished third and fourth in the first two weeks. His only two field goal misses this season are from 50+ yards out. Now, Matthew Stafford and company have an opportunity to put up more points against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has given up 51 combined points in the first two weeks and could be without Joe Burrow. There's a lot to like about Maher in this spot.

Other kickers you're already starting: Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers (vs. New York Giants), Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (@ Washington Commanders), Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

Sit 'em: Kickers to sit in Week 3

Graham Gano, New York Giants (@ San Francisco 49ers)

Graham Gano has finished 24th and 32nd in fantasy scoring over the first two weeks of the season, though the latter is understandable since the Giants didn't score a single point in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. There could be a similar setup in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants won't have Saquon Barkley in a matchup with one of the best defenses in the NFL, and though field goals seem more likely than touchdowns, there's a decent possibility that the San Francisco 49ers completely shut down this Giants' offense.

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Chase McLaughlin is off to a solid start this season with four field goals and five extra points to his credit. He's only missed one field goal, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surprised many with a 2-0 record to this point. However, while Baker Mayfield has been graded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL through two games, the competition takes a step up with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town. They've allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers, so McLaughlin is a sit.

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (vs. Carolina Panthers)

Jason Myers finished fourth among kickers in fantasy scoring a season ago, but he's 20th so far this season due to three missed field goals. The reason he sits in a good matchup against the Carolina Panthers is because two of those kicks have come inside 50 yards. The veteran kicker should be fine moving forward, but there may be more trustworthy options available on this slate.

Other kickers you're already sitting: Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears (@ Kansas City Chiefs), Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Dallas Cowboys), Joey Slye, Washington Commanders (vs. Buffalo Bills)