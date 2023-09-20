Week 2 of the NFL season saw the scoreboard light up a little more frequently, and we're expecting more offensive fireworks at the wide receiver position heading into Week 3. Let's take a look at the start 'em sit 'em wide receiver decisions for fantasy football at the wide receiver position for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers to start in Week 3

Zay Flowers, BAL (vs IND): Flowers feels on the verge of a true breakout game, as he has 16 touches through two weeks and may have more opportunities with Odell Beckham Jr. hampered by an ankle injury suffered in Week 2. The Colts have been lit up by receivers during the first two weeks, allowing the 2nd most points in the NFL to the WR position. Lamar Jackson found Flowers on a 52-yard bomb last week, and there's a good chance the two connect again versus a very burnable Colts' secondary group. Flowers is a confident fantasy football wide receiver play every week.

Jerry Jeudy, DEN (@ MIA): Jeudy's season debut was a quiet one, as he only caught 3 passes for 25 yards. Jeudy was on a snap count coming back from his hamstring injury, but after making it through Week 2 there's a strong chance his usage dials up in what should be a shootout in Miami. Russell Wilson looks back to form, and the Broncos offense should keep getting better and better as everyone rounds back into pre-injury form. You should want a piece of this game just about wherever you can get it, and Jeudy is a top option as the clear No. 1 WR in Denver.

Josh Reynolds, DET (vs ATL): The name value might not be there, but Reynolds is a big target who is clearly the No. 2 wide receiver in a very good passing offense that might have to throw the ball even more with David Montgomery banged up. Reynolds appears to be the favorite downfield target for Jared Goff, putting up an elite 2.47 yards per route run so far this season. With Amon-Ra St. Brown possibly playing Week 3 at less than full strength, Goff could connect with Reynolds for a score once again. Reynolds is firmly in the WR3 discussion.

Elijah Moore, CLE (vs TEN): Is Deshaun Watson going to be this bad forever? Where you stand on that question likely will determine whether you start 'em or sit 'em this week with Moore, but this is the matchup where Watson has to shine with Nick Chubb out and the Titans being much tougher against the run than the pass. Moore has seen legit WR2 volume with 16 targets (23.2 percent target share) through two weeks, but only 7 of those have been deemed catchable. With Amari Cooper not at full strength and a perfect matchup ahead, Moore should hit some of these high expected fantasy point totals he's been putting up.

Tank Dell, HOU (@ JAX): We love garbage time! The Texans should be down big again in this one or at the least, unable to consistently run the ball behind a banged-up offensive line. Insert Dell, who picked up right where he left off in preseason by going 7-72-1 and earning 66 snaps filling in for the injured Noah Brown. Dell clearly has a chemistry with CJ Stroud, and should rack up short receptions as Stroud has to get the ball out quickly. It's not always necessarily going to be pretty, but Dell is a strong WR3 play in PPR leagues with the Texans likely in catch-up mode once again.

Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers to sit in Week 3

Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs CAR): Lockett has a long history of being a boom/bust fantasy football wide receiver, and he's back at it again this year. After recording two catches for 10 yards in the opener, Lockett went off in Week 2 for 8-59-2 with a game-winning score. The see-saw should be heading back down in this matchup, though, as opponents have had much more success against Carolina on the ground (2nd most fantasy points allowed) than the air (30th most fantasy points allowed to receivers) and Seattle should be up early at home against a Carolina team that is struggling to move the chains. Part of owning Lockett in fantasy football is guessing when he'll explode and when he'll stay dormant — this matchup points to a more run-heavy approach for the Seahawks.

Romeo Doubs, GB (vs NO): It might be wise to duck the Saints defense at this point, as they've gone 10 straight games allowing 20 or less points dating back to last season. Jordan Love may have a difficult time against this pass rush, and Doubs is more of a downfield threat than a dump-off target. It's hard to play deep threats if you don't believe the protection can hold up, even if Love has looked good through the first two games. Doubs is a boom-bust guy fantasy football WR, but in this matchup, the odds favor bust.

Treylon Burks, TEN (@ CLE): Another big play hitter with a difficult matchup. Don't let Monday's final score fool you: Cleveland's defense has been dominant through two weeks and has held opposing fantasy receivers to the 2nd least amount of fantasy points, behind only the Dallas Cowboys. Burks only has 7 targets in the first two weeks, making him hard to trust as anything more than a Hail Mary for a deep score in this one. He's a backend WR3 option, but there should be better matchups elsewhere in fantasy football for Week 3.

Skyy Moore, KC (vs CHI): Moore has a lot working against him, as the receiver rotation continues (39 snaps last weeks) and limits some of his upside. Add in the return of Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney showing signs off life and the strong likelihood that the Chiefs will be up early and not needing to throw, and there are more consistent receivers who play a bigger role in their offenses with better matchups available in Week 3.

Juju Smith-Schuster, NE (@ NYJ): Smith-Schuster doesn't look anywhere close to full health, and Davante Parker's return led Juju to run just 26-of-50 routes last week. Against a tough Jets secondary in a game that should be a low-scoring slugfest, you can safely sit 'em instead of start 'em until Smith-Schuster shows he's healthy and producing for fantasy football purposes in 2023.