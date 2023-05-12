Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, quarter C.J. Stroud now famously told the Houston Texans to get Tank Dell alongside him. With Stroud’s wish coming true, the new Texans duo had their first opportunity to show fans their lethal potential.

With Dell and Stroud, the Texans have built a new foundation for their offense. The NFL Combine helped them bond. Now, Stroud and Dell are ready to take Houston to new heights, via NFL Rookie Watch.

CJ Stroud and Tank Dell connecting for the FIRST time 🔥 A duo that Texans fans should get used to seeing. pic.twitter.com/5YofCYgeHL — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 12, 2023

Stroud represents a new era for the Texans. After years of quarterback turmoil and overall franchise disarray, Stroud represents a beacon of light from under center. The QB was a star at Ohio State, throwing for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns during his three years with the team. Every good team has a quarterback to build around in the middle of it. In Stroud, Houston has found theirs.

Still, every team needs impactful weapons to surround their quarterback with. That’s where Tank Dell comes in. Houston drafted the speedy wide receiver in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick.

Dell spent three years – playing for Houston ironically – catching 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns. As the Texans look to add some explosiveness to their offense, Dell should provide it in spades.

Just like Rome, the Texans’ new offense won’t be built in a day. However, C.J. Stroud and Dell are two pretty strong starting points. As Stroud becomes Houston’s starter, Dell will be one of his primary targets. Their chemistry is building before the team even put on shoulder pads.