All owners need good wide receivers for the fantasy football season. So they may want to beware of these guys. But when it’s time to make out your lineup, take a look at the ClutchPoints fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

At the top of the list are two players who are expected to have big seasons for their respective teams: Detroit Lions standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Top Wide Receivers Week 1

Many fantasy football experts put Hill at the top of the list for this week, and there’s good enough reason for it. Both players entertain notions of fun times against weak secondary units. Hill meets the No. 29 Jaguars while St. Brown matches up against the No. 26 Rams.

Certainly both the Dolphins and Lions have plenty of weapons to share the wealth. But the slight tip in St. Brown’s favor is better health for the Dolphins’ backfield. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a hamstring injury. He’s listed as a full go, but the Lions may put the ball in the air a little more than the Dolphins.

If you’re wondering why CeeDee Lamb isn’t in this conversation, it’s a simple matter of readiness. Lamb signed late and that will affect his fantasy football value for Week 1. He should not see his typical volume. Lamb will score points, for sure, and that’s why he’s No. 3. But he’s a notch below St. Brown and Hill.

The No. 4 spot goes to A.J. Brown. The Packers can spring Jaire Alexander on Brown, but this game figures to be an offensive showcase. The Eagles will have to score points, and throw the football, to keep up with the Packers’ offense.

We aren’t quite as high as the experts on Justin Jefferson. The Vikings’ leading receiver enters 2024 in a prove-it situation. It’s not all about him, it’s quarterback Sam Darnold. The veteran journeyman has never been a touchdown tosses of any prolific sense. Will he suddenly develop that ability with Jefferson on his team? Prove it, Justin.

Top Sleeper Wide Receivers Week 1

The problem with picking sleepers is basically the problem with defining sleepers. Could Justin Jefferson be a sleeper because of Sam Darnold? See how that goes?

So for the purposes of this article, a sleeper has to be outside of the experts’ top 24. This is because nearly every fantasy football league starts at least two wide receivers.

The No. 1 sleeper pick is Terry McLaurin of the Commanders. This isn’t a prediction that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will have a huge opener. It’s on the road against a good secondary. But the Buccaneers’ defensive line is not at the same level. So the thought process is Daniels will have enough time to hit at least a couple of big fantasy football plays down the field. And McLaurin should get both of them. Remember, the Commanders’ receiver room is ugly-cry thin. McLaurin is the alpha by a long shot.

Another sleeper is the Steelers’ George Pickens. It may even help matters if Russell Wilson’s injury takes him out of the lineup in favor of Justin Fields. Wilson is the safe start as a veteran, but Fields could produce bigger plays with Pickens. Regardless, Pickens is a good bet to score and have nice totals in catches and yards.

Jayden Reed of the Packers is another interesting sleeper. Romeo Doubs’ recent hand injury might open the door for Reed to get more targets against the Eagles. He’s also an intermediate guy who could rack up catches if the Eagles’ fierce defensive line gets enough pressure on Jordan Love to force quicker throws.

Top Bust Wide Receivers Week 1

For the entire season, Garrett Wilson of the Jets is a fantasy football guy to love — if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy and plays the entire season. This week? Not so much. The 49ers will heat things up against the pass, and the Jets will likely run a lot and throw more short passes. Wilson could get a decent reception total, but touchdowns and high yardage may not be in his Week 1 future.

It sure seems like Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Cardinals is getting way too much credit for a guy who enters the season with zero catches for zero yards. Yes, he’s a fantastic looking rookie. But remember he is a rookie. And yet he’s ranked ahead of Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Waddle, Drake London, Nico Collins, D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel. Get the picture? Also Harrison faces a stout Buffalo Bills secondary.

Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses.

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 1

1. (1) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. LAR)

2. (2) Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. JAC)

3. (3) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ CLE)

4. (4) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. GB)

5. (7) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ NYG)

6. (5) Puka Nacua, LAR (@ DET)

7. (6) Davante Adams, LVR (@ LAC)

8. (8) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. NE)

9. (9) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. HOU)

10. (10) Nico Collins, HOU (@ IND)

11. (20) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ SF)

12. (14) Mike Evans, TB (vs. WAS)

13. (11) Cooper Kupp, LAR (@ DET)

14. (13) Terry McLaurin, WAS (@ TB)

15. (12) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. JAC)

16. (17) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. DEN)

17. (16) Rashee Rice, KC (vs. BAL)

18. (18) George Pickens, PIT (@ ATL)

19. (24) Chris Olave, NO (vs. CAR)

20. (23) Drake London, ATL (vs. PIT)

21. (21) Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (@ BUF)

22. (22) Malik Nabers, NYG (vs. MIN)

23. (19) D.J. Moore, CHI (vs. TEN)

24. (15) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. DAL)