The fantasy football season is upon us and Week 1 poses a lot of interesting questions at wide receiver. With Brandon Aiyuk under contract and Jamarr Chase still sitting out, contract issues will come into play in your lineup decisions. It is important to get off to a strong start in the short fantasy season and there may be no more important position this season than wide receiver.

While it will be tempting to play the guy you picked in the high rounds, this week might not be the right place for some of those players. Who should you start and who should you sit in Week 1 of the NFL season?

Fantasy football Wide Receivers to start in Week 1

Tee Higgins, CIN (vs NE)

The number one start for fantasy football Week 1 is Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. With Chase still not practicing, Higgins is set to be the number one target for the offense. He is also in a contract year and will likely hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the year. Getting started on the right foot will help him get a big payday and your fantasy team make a playoff run.

Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@SF)

There are once again massive expectations around the New York Jets. The Aaron Rodgers-led squad is expected to make the playoffs for the first time in 13 years because of their great skill position players. Garrett Wilson will lead that group. He reached 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and is set to top that again with a Hall of Famer under center. The matchup with the 49ers is a solid one and should get your WR1 position a solid Monday Night number.

Amari Cooper, CLE (v DAL)

With no Daron Bland for the first half of the season, the Cowboys' secondary is ripe for the taking. The opening week game against the Cleveland Browns will be their first test. The entire Browns receiving core should be on the radar to start. With no Nick Chubb to run the ball, Deshaun Watson should use the air to move down the field. Amari Cooper is still his number-one target and is set for a big week.

Fantasy football Wide Receivers to sit in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs NYJ)

While he is going to play in their Week 1 game, San Francisco wideout Brandon Aiyuk is an easy sit on Monday Night. With no preseason, it could take a while for the All-Pro to get into form. A matchup with Sauce Gardner is not a great place to get into that form. Aiyuk could be held to a quiet week in Week 1.

Michael Pittman Jr, IND (vs HOU)

There may be no team in the league with a higher variance than the Indianapolis Colts. While Anthony Richardson was electric in his limited action, he has not proven he can stay healthy yet. His top receiver is Michael Pittman Jr and it might be worth seeing how the offense settles before sliding him into the lineup. Derek Stingley Jr could start a big season against Pittman, making it worth waiting until Week 2 to play him.

Romeo Doubs, GB (v PHI)

The Friday night game in Brazil has created a bevy of storylines. While most of them are coming out of the Eagles' camp, there are still concerns for both teams. The travel and outside noise could create a weird game on Friday. With so many unknowns, it is worth benching Romeo Doubs. The Eagles receivers are tougher to bench but the Packers' offense is worth a watch before going all-in on your fantasy roster.

Looking ahead

Rookies are always a tough play in the early weeks of fantasy football. Xavier Worthy, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and many more can pop in Week 1 and may be worth a start in the flex position. While you wait for them to earn a top-two spot, there are plenty of other players to plug in.

The Bengals will be an interesting team to watch for fantasy purposes in Week 1. They play the Patriots, who are set to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. If the offense explodes, the Patriots will become a team to target when looking for waiver wire pickups. The Seahawks, 49ers, and Jets represent the next three opponents on New England's schedule.