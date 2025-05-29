Memorial Day Weekend is the first major checkpoint of the MLB season. It has fans looking toward the trade deadline and finding their team's best path to the postseason. Fantasy baseball managers should do the same and continue to scour the waiver wire for solid players. Brady Singer and Brandon Lowe highlight the top fantasy baseball additions this week.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. From categories leagues to roto scoring, these five players will help you get in the win column to start June. Despite the shorter fantasy season, managers should still use the end of May as a benchmark for their team. If you need improvements, now is the time to make them.

Who should you pick up from the waiver wire for this week? Let's find out here.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 10

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay 2b (Rostered: 32.4%)

The Rays have been blistering hot of late, and Brandon Lowe is a big reason why. In his last 15 games, he is hitting .393 with a 1.219 OPS and six homers. It was a slow start for the second baseman and the entire Tampa Bay team, but he's been huge lately. With Jazz Chisholm hurt, Kristian Campbell struggling, and Nico Hoerner's lack of power, Lowe is a great second base option.

This week, the Rays host the Rangers and Marlins, who are both struggling. This could lead to continued success for Tampa and Lowe, so there is no reason to keep your fantasy baseball team out of the loop. It was a rough go for the Rays early in the season, but with the other teams in the East also struggling, they could put a charge into the Yankees' significant lead this week.

Brady Singer, Cincinnati SP (Rostered: 33.3%)

The Reds should be on your fantasy baseball waiver wire radar for their pitchers. Outside of Elly De La Cruz, they don't have many hitters worth taking a chance on. But their pitching continues to dominate as the summer comes around. This week, Brady Singer should get two starts and be on your fantasy team. He is scheduled to start against the Brewers on Monday and could pitch over the weekend against Arizona.

Those are beneficial matchups for any starting pitcher at this point in the season. Both teams came in with high expectations but are struggling offensively. Singer allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Brewers earlier this season and has not faced the Diamondbacks. The Reds are expecting a lot from him after the offseason trade that brought him to Cincy. Take that risk with your fantasy baseball team, too.

Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay OF (Rostered: 18.5%)

When he first came up, the Chandler Simpson fantasy baseball recommendation came with a big caveat. He needed to get used to major league pitching. Well, now he has, and the fastest man in baseball is getting on base frequently. Since May 11, Simpson has a .340 batting average with a .353 on-base percentage. Pair that with nine stolen bases, and Simpson is a great fantasy pickup.

Managers are not getting power with Simpson, as he does not have a homer all season, but he provides a lot of other value. By the end of the season, he could be a dominant fantasy baseball player. The Rays have thrived on the base paths in recent years, and a talent like Simpson should fit perfectly.

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee OF (Rostered: 17.9%)

As Jackson Chourio continues his sophomore slump, Sal Frelick is carrying the Brewers offensively. In his last 17 games, Frelick is hitting .317 with a .793 OPS and nine RBIs. He also has three stolen bases without being caught. Frelick's excellent defense won't help in fantasy baseball, but it has helped Milwaukee in recent weeks. Frelick's best game came against the Red Sox on Wednesday when he went 4-5 in an extra-inning win.

The Brewers have not been a great team this season. Sitting at .500, they have a lot of questions to answer on the mound and at the plate. Frelick helps paper over some of their issues and could do the same for your fantasy baseball team.

Tommy Kahnle, Detroit RP (Rostered: 11.2%)

Relief pitching is a hard position to nail in fantasy baseball, but the changeup god Tommy Kahnle can help you out. He picks up both holds and saves, has an elite ERA of 1.52, and is helping the Tigers to a lot of victories. Kahnle was excellent in the postseason for the Yankees last year and should be high on Detroit's trust tree this year. That will give him plenty of opportunities down the stretch this season.

The Tigers also have Will Vest, who is eligible for this list. But they use Kahnle in both the eighth and ninth innings, giving him saves and holds. Those are both very valuable in category leagues, which should lead him to your team.