The Arizona Diamondbacks are experiencing a rough patch. In particular, three Diamondback players are feeling the brunt from fans for their struggles. Eduardo Rodriguez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Zac Gallen.

The latter of which is coming off a shellacking on Tuesday, losing 10-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.

Afterward, Gallen didn't shy away from his feeling of frustration with this loss, along with a series of them, per Arizona Sports.

“I get that it's still a third of the way. The season's still not over yet, but time's ticking.”

Zac Gallen shares his sense of the Diamondbacks' frustration with this stretch of losses. "I get that it's still a third of the way, the season's still not over yet, but time's ticking." pic.twitter.com/d3gyTAePXt — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gallen is now 3-7 with a 5.54 ERA. This month, he has sustained four losses, including this recent one. On May 11, Gallen lost 8-1 to the Dodgers. Then, on May 17, he lost 14-12 to the Colorado Rockies. The most recent loss occurred on May 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3.

A far cry from the start of the season when Gallen struck out 13 Yankees in a 4-3 Diamondbacks win.

Article Continues Below

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of struggles with their bullpen and with the offensive. The bullpen is dealing with injuries and underdevelopment. The offense is struggling with inconsistent hitting, especially with runners on base, resulting in a .231 batting average.

As for Gallen, his struggles have been building for some time.

Zac Gallen's prolonged pitching problems

Gallen started this season with the Diamondbacks with promise, especially after his stellar performance against the Yankees. However, he has endured a slump that has been ongoing since then.

In addition to giving up high run totals, Gallen has had control issues. He has been walking more hitters, as evidenced by recent performances against the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

On April 8, Gallen walked four Orioles hitters while giving up seven hits and five runs and striking out only two in a 5-1 loss. On April 26, he pitched five innings and gave up five runs in an 8-2 loss.