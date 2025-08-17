Stetson Bennett had a highlight to remember in the Los Angeles Rams' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

Bennett has been in the NFL since 2023, being with the Rams after they selected him in the fourth round of the draft. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game, being a reserve as the team relied on Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback.

The young quarterback did make the most of his chances against the Chargers during his start at center. He completed 28 of his 40 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

With five seconds remaining on the clock, Bennett came through in the clutch. He threw the pass to wide receiver Tru Edwards in the end zone, sealing the deal for the Rams to beat the Chargers.

Stetson Bennett throws a go-ahead TD with 5 seconds to go! Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/M6NxjMvUdq — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

How Stetson Bennett, Rams played against Chargers

It was a great moment for Stetson Bennett to have against the Chargers, which could give him a chance to get some reps for the Rams as a backup in the 2025 season.

The Rams had the edge over the Chargers in the run and pass game. Jarquez Hunter and Cody Schrader dominated the carries, taking 28 of the 35 rushes for 103 yards. This was more than the opposing team's 23 total carries for just 83 yards.

The receiving corps flourished with Bennett throwing the ball frequently. Brenan Presley shined with the chances he got, making six catches for 102 yards. Mario Williams, Konata Mumpfield and Tru Edwards were the players to score the touchdowns.

The Rams will hope to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season, having retooled in the offseason. They finished with a 10-7 record last year, reaching the NFC Divisional Round before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams will prepare for their preseason finale, being on the road as they face the Cleveland Brons on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. ET. After that, they will gear up for their regular-season opener, being at home as they host the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at 1:25 p.m. ET.