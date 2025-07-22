The Atlanta Braves have been dreadful in the 2025 MLB season. With a 44-55 record, they are 10.5 games out of the NL Wild Card and should be selling off pieces. With the rise of Drake Baldwin behind the plate, rumors have been swirling that the Braves could deal Sean Murphy before the MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Murphy will be staying put this year.

“Sean Murphy's name has been tossed around in trade speculation, but according to sources, he will not [be] available,” Olney reported. “He's playing well this year and he'll be playing under a high value contract for the next three seasons — $15 million a year 2026-2028, plus a team option in '29. And the Braves are well set up with the RH-hitting Murphy and the [LH-hitting] Drake Baldwin perhaps sharing the catching and DH spots into the future.”

Murphy was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Braves before the 2023 season. He was fantastic behind the dish in his first season in Atlanta, posting a career-high 21 homers and 68 RBIs. His 2024 campaign was dreadful, with only 78 games played and a .636 OPS. But Murphy has bounced back this year with some competition from 24-year-old Baldwin.

The Braves have said that they won't trade anyone with multiple years of control at this MLB trade deadline. They expect to be good next year, which is fair considering their championship core. Chris Sale could fetch a big return, as could Murphy, but don't expect anything Earth-shattering from Atlanta.

The Braves could ship out designated hitter Marcell Ozuna at the deadline, considering his expiring deal. Despite his disappointing .751 OPS and 13 homers this year, a contender could snag him. At 34 years old, he does not play defense anymore, which could tank his trade value. But anything the Braves get back at this deadline should be seen as a win in a lost season.