The Dallas Cowboys are rolling out the most intriguing new wide receiver pairing soon. Plus potentially the most polarizing duo between CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Lamb is an established All-Pro, but one who worked through a much scrutinized contract situation in 2024. Pickens arrives after helping talk his way out of Pittsburgh. Although Brian Schottenheimer insists Pickens has grown from his Steelers fallout.

Lamb himself is speaking highly of the past No. 1 wide receiver for the AFC North franchise. Even dropping this “underrated” claim during Saturday's NFL Preseason contest via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“It's been fun, just watching GP and Dak [Prescott] cook. I feel like it's a bit underrated right now,” Lamb said during the broadcast.

He's energized about the chemistry between Pickens and Prescott.

“I can't wait for those guys to unleash, and obviously I'm going to be on the other end of it and doing my thing,” Lamb said.

Is CeeDee Lamb facing NFL discipline following Cowboys vs. Rams?

Lamb is taking a rest during the August slate. But he also needed to heal from a surprise collision on Aug. 9.

The WR celebrated a 51-yard Jonathan Mingo catch from the sidelines. But a sideline official collided into Lamb's back — sparking a 15-year unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Dallas.

Is Lamb facing league discipline? Many wondered if the WR would have to pay a fine for contacting a referee in a physical matter. Lamb fortunately won't need to pay a fine. The league made it's decision on Saturday afternoon, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Lamb and Dallas didn't have much to celebrate about on Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens steamrolled to a 31-13 romp inside AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys settled for just 125 passing yards. Joe Milton handled the bulk of the snaps behind center. Mingo this time caught a 49-yard bomb from Milton — with no yellow marker flying out. But no other Cowboys WR surpassed the 49-yard mark.