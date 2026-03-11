While it is the NFL offseason, it is never too early to be thinking about the upcoming fantasy football season. With the new league year beginning on March 11, players are going to be switching teams this offseason, which means you need to get a jump start on the 2025 fantasy football season.

At the wide receiver position, Puca Nacua finished as the overall WR1 in 2025, as he pulled in at least seven receptions in 12 games last year, setting career marks in all major receiving categories. As the biggest beneficiary of Mathew Stafford’s MVP season, Nacua will look to reprise his standout role in 2026, as the Los Angeles Rams will look to win the Super Bowl on their home field.

Will Nacua make it back-to-back seasons as WR1, will a different veteran option jump into the top spot, or will a youngster make a surprising climb up the list? Let’s jump into this position and see what our 2026 way-too-early outlook for the WR position predicts.

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

1. Ja’Marr Chase

2025 Rank: WR4

Ja’Marr Chase is ready to reclaim his top spot among all wide receivers in 2026, a spot he claimed for the first time back in 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is a great unit for fantasy football, as the duo of Chase and Tee Higgins majorly benefits from catching passes from Joe Burrow.

Chase has been rock solid in his NFL career, finishing as a WR1 in each of his five seasons, and his 2025 performance (125/1,412/8) was one of his best. If he can survive a season with Burrow missing time and still put up WR4 numbers, then the sky is the limit for Chase, who checks in atop the 2026 WR rankings.

WR1

It is very tough not to rank Nacua as the overall WR1 for next season, as nothing will likely change for Sean McVay’s high-powered offense. But age is working against Stafford and Davante Adams, which could lead to opposing defenses putting even more of a focus on stopping Nacua.

Having already produced two seasons of 160 or more targets, Nacua is a natural target hog, regardless of who the WR2 is opposite him. Look for Nacua to take a minuscule step backwards in 2026, sliding down one spot in the 2026 WR fantasy football rankings.

WR2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a fantasy football darling last year, racking up over 600 more receiving yards than in his second season. Making the jump from finishing as the WR9 to the WR2, Smith-Njigba has shown that his connection with Sam Darnold is money for fantasy football.

The passing attack for Seattle was very strong last season, and Smith-Njigba is the clear top option heading into this season. Even with Rashid Shaheed back, Cooper Kupp is not getting any younger, so look for JSN to sniff career marks in both targets and receptions this upcoming season.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR3

The emergence of Jameson Williams gives the Detroit Lions' passing attack two trusted options, with Jahmyr Gibbs playing a huge role as well. But let’s not forget about Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff’s safety valve and a player who has produced four consecutive WR1 finishes.

Underappreciated at times, St. Brown’s three-consecutive WR3 finishes fly under the radar, as he has also had 10+ receiving touchdowns in each of the past three campaigns. Averaging over 155 targets per season, St. Brown has one of the safest floors in all of fantasy football, and he should make it five seasons in a row of finishing as a WR1.

WR22

Last season was an afterthought for CeeDee Lamb, as he was overshadowed by George Pickens in the Dallas offense. Putting up his lowest receiving numbers since his rookie season, Lamb struggled to a WR22 finish across 14 games, missing time due to injury.

With Pickens back in the fold, the Dallas offense will once again have two top wideout options at its disposal. However, look for Lamb to reclaim his spot as the alpha in the Cowboys’ passing attack, working his way back into the WR1 conversation.

6. Nico Collins

WR8

It has been a struggle for Nico Collins to put together a fully healthy season, as he has missed at least one game in each of his first five seasons. But when he is healthy, Collins is one of the league’s best pass catchers, having put together his best professional season last year.

Article Continues Below

Collins finished as the WR8 last year, seeing a career-best 120 targets on his way to 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The emergence of Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins will continue to give the Houston offense younger contributors, but Collins remains the top pass catcher in their offense, something that will continue to make him a WR1.

7. Drake London

WR19

The 24-year-old star wideout Drake London will be suiting up for his fifth season with the Atlanta Falcons, coming off a season that saw him average the most yards per reception (13.51) in any season, yet he only suited up for 12 games. London has proven that he can withstand the quarterback issues currently plaguing the Falcons, as both Michael Penix Jr. and free-agent signee Tua Tagovailoa will form a southpaw one-two punch.

While the QB position will likely hold the Falcons back from the postseason, London should be able to reprise his WR1 standing from two seasons ago, when he finished as the WR5. As the Falcons’ offense transitions under Kevin Stefanski, look for London to factor into the WR1 conversation yet again this upcoming season.

8. Chris Olave

WR6

A career year for Chris Olave injected some much-needed life into the New Orleans Saints’ offense in 2025, as he recorded career highs across the board. Crossing the 100-catch threshold for the first time in his career, Olave enjoyed building a solid rapport with rookie QB Tyler Shough, who will be the Saints' starter in 2026.

As the surprising landing spot for free-agent running back Travis Etienne, the Saints are looking to make some noise in the NFC South this season. Outside of a premier draft pick addition to the receiver room, Olave is in an excellent position to repeat as a WR1 for fantasy football in 2026.

9. George Pickens

WR5

While a long-term extension has yet to be worked out, Pickens will be playing for the Dallas Cowboys for at least one more season, as he looks to repeat his WR5 finish. Stepping into the best offense of his career so far, Pickens stepped into an elevated role in the Dallas offense, as Lamb missed three games.

The offensive firepower for the Cowboys looks to be locked in for 2026, as the trio of Lamb, Pickens, and Dak Prescott is in line for important fantasy football roles next season. Even if Lamb returns to his normal level of play and plays a full season, Pickens can still hold WR1 value, even if it is a few steps back from last year.

10. Justin Jefferson

WR21

It was quite the uninspiring year for the Minnesota Vikings as a whole, as the bumpy road for J.J. McCarthy held their offense back yet again. There are plenty of rumblings about the potential of adding Kyler Murray to the QB room, which would at least create competition.

Justin Jefferson took a step back because of these shortcomings last year, putting up the lowest receiving yards of his career (1,048) while only scoring two touchdowns. Still being able to rack up 1,000 yards is impressive, especially with how bad the MIN offense looked last year, but it shows that Jefferson can absolutely get back into the WR1 group this upcoming year.

Whether it is McCarthy still running the show or Murray getting a crack, look for Jefferson to be a fringe WR1 in 2026, with the potential to be even better if the QB position gets figured out.