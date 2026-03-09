The New Orleans Saints already have a talented running back on their roster in Alvin Kamara. However, the franchise still decided to add to the position with a major free agency splash.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He is set to make $52 million over four seasons, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. With Etienne from Louisiana, he wanted to play closer to home.

The Saints recently restructured Kamara's contract, putting his future further in question. Now, New Orleans would have more cap space wiggle room should the running back not be on the team, via Mika Garafolo of the NFL Network.

That points to a potential Kamara trade, who is set to count towards just over $10 million towards the cap. It seems unlikely that the veteran would be willing to take on a discounted role. But the Saints didn't play Etienne to see him not on the field. Kamara's status will be murky at best until a resolution is made.

As for Etienne, he is now expected to take on a multi-purpose role with the Saints. Over his four years with the Jaguars, Etienne ran for 3,798 yards and 25 yards. He added another 168 receptions for 1,338 yards seven touchdowns. During the 2025 campaign, the running back gained 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while catching 36 passes for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

New Orleans believes they have their quarterback in Tyler Shough. Now, he'll have Etienne by his side to help the Saints offense move further forward.