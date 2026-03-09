The Seattle Seahawks were crowned as Super Bowl LX champions just a month ago, and now the rest of the NFL is focused on reshaping rosters to catch them in 2026. That starts with free agency, as the tampering period opens on Monday at noon EST before teams can officially sign free agents to new deals on Wednesday.
The trade market has been very active in the lead-up to free agency, most notably with superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby going to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. The Kansas City Chiefs have traded star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for heavy draft capital as well. Elsewhere in the league, DJ Moore was traded to the Buffalo Bills and David Montgomery was sent to the Houston Texans.
George Pickens, Breece Hall and Kyle Pitts are notable players who will not be hitting the open market, as all three were given the franchise tag before free agency. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is also likely heading back to Indianapolis after getting the transition tag worth $37.8 million.
Follow along with ClutchPoints as we track everything that goes down during the first week of what should be a wild free agency period in the NFL.
2026 NFL Free Agency tracker
The Packers are trading defensive end Rashan Gary to the Cowboys in exchange for a late-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Dolphins are trading former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets for a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick is getting a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jets after the trade.
We're just hours away from the beginning of the NFL's legal tampering period, and there have been a flurry of moves across the night and into the morning:
- Trent McDuffie and the Rams agreed on a historic $124 million contract extension after the Chiefs trade
- The Raiders landed Bills CB Taron Johnson in a trade
- Ed Ingram is heading back to the Texans on a three-year, $37.5 million deal
- The Jaguars are keeping Montaric Brown from free agency with a three-year, $33 million contract
- The Cowboys created $13 million in cap space by restructuring Terence Steele's contract
- The Steelers are bringing back Asante Samuel Jr. on a $4 million contract
- D'Marco Jackson is returning to the Bears on a two-year, $7.5 million deal
There will be plenty more to come!
Dolphins officially release TuaJason Patt ·
The Dolphins have officially parted ways with Tua Tagovailoa, releasing the QB with a post-June 1 designation. That means a historic dead money hit worth over $99 million spread out over two years.
