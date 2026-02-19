The MLB offseason is officially over, with all players reporting to spring training and the World Baseball Classic around the corner. Fantasy baseball drafts are coming soon, and starting pitchers can make or break your league. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow leads the list of sleepers for fantasy baseball starting pitchers.

These five starting pitchers are undervalued, according to Fantasy Pros Average Draft Position. Drafting one of these pitchers could put you in a position to win your fantasy baseball league. The aces will be the most talked about players at the position, with Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes leading the way. But these are the players that can truly win leagues.

Which pitchers are undervalued in fantasy baseball drafts so far?

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow leads the way

Early in the offseason, there were a few trade rumors around Glasnow and the Dodgers. Those fizzled out quickly, as Los Angeles is not looking to cut salaries at this point. But the two-time defending champions kept the former Tampa Bay Rays starter, and he should be healthy to start the season.

During the last two regular seasons, the Dodgers have dealt with pitching injuries. Glasnow has not been immune, making just 40 starts across his two seasons in California. But when he pitches, Glasnow is one of the best pitchers in baseball. In those starts, he has a 3.37 ERA and 274 strikeouts. Those are great numbers for a second starter in fantasy baseball.

Glasnow's ADP is 107.6, but taking him well ahead of that will be beneficial to managers.

Bryce Miller is a late-draft addition

After a rough regular season in 2025, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller's ADP is 251.2. But his four runs allowed in 14.1 playoff innings show that the regular season was an outlier. Before the 2025 season, Miller had a 3.52 ERA in 56 starts and was not 26 years old. That age-26 season was rough, but fantasy baseball managers should make a bet on him in the draft.

The Mariners have built one of the best pitching rotations in baseball, mostly through the draft. Last year, Miller was the weak link with a 5.68 ERA. But he will be trusted in big games early, as Seattle has AL West title expectations. They are betting on Miller's bounce-back, so there is no reason you should not in fantasy baseball.

Ryan Weathers could be a fantasy baseball star

Article Continues Below

The Yankees have not unveiled many new injuries in spring training, but the pitching was a concern before the doors opened. Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Clarke Schmidt will not be available for Opening Day. So Ryan Weathers, their most meaningful offseason addition, will get a lot of starts early in the season.

If fantasy baseball managers take Weathers at 307.2, which is his ADP, they could get great starts and a lot of wins out of the gate. The Yankees should have a great offense once again, which could earn Weathers wins over other pitching options. Betting on the Yankees' pitching worked out last year, and fantasy baseball managers should do it again.

Could Jonah Tong be a breakout star?

The Mets got some incredible innings from young pitchers last year, namely Nolan McLean. They added Freddy Peralta to their rotation, and McLean will get the attention as the young superstar. But with an ADP of 328.5, drafting Jonah Tong in fantasy baseball could propel managers to a championship. Finding the young diamond in the rough player is key in any fantasy sport, and the Mets are a bounce-back candidate across the board. Tong could be a big reason why.

Tong made his MLB debut last year, posting a ghastly 7.71 ERA in five starts. There was one blow-up start, six runs in 0.2 innings, that he could not overcome. But after a full offseason and spring training, he could come back as the star of the rotation. Make a late-round bet on him in fantasy baseball, because a Mets team with a lot to prove could come flying out of the gates.

Zac Gallen gets a second chance at a contract year

There are likely fantasy baseball managers who drafted Zac Gallen last year, hoping to get a great performance out of him in a contract year. That did not work out, as he posted a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts. No injuries to monitor, just not great returns on your draft pick. Gallen is back with the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal, looking to improve on his free-agent status.

The Diamondbacks will be without Corbin Burnes for the start of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. But they are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since their miracle run to the World Series in 2023. That will require a great start to the year without their ace. That puts the pressure on Gallen, something fantasy baseball managers should bet on moving forward.

Fantasy baseball drafts are just around the corner, and building the right rotation is always a priority at the draft. Taking one of these five players will give you the leg up on your opponents heading into the 2026 season.