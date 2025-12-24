Bo Nix saw the silver lining in the Denver Broncos' 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season.

Denver was rolling with an 11-game winning streak, soaring to the high seeds of the AFC. However, they suffered multiple lapses on both sides of the ball as Jacksonville took full advantage, pulling off the upset on the road.

Nix was active with his passing ability throughout the game. He completed 28 passes out of 47 attempts for 352 yards. However, he only had one touchdown and one interception, showing how Jacksonville limited his ability to make explosive plays in Denver's favor.

Nix reflected on those woes during Tuesday's press conference, per reporter Luca Evans. The second-year quarterback, while not content with the win streak coming to an end, had a clear message on how the loss will reset the Broncos' mentality as they close in on the end of the regular season.

“Sometimes a loss, especially in this league, gives you a good reality check and puts you back on course,” Nix said.

What's next for Bo Nix, Broncos

Article Continues Below

Bo Nix won't lose confidence despite seeing himself and the Broncos fall to the Jaguars at home. Instead, he will look forward to getting the team back on track as they aspire to make a deep playoff run.

Nix continues to maintain a solid form as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. This season, he has completed 348 passes for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 66 rushes for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

Denver boasts a 12-3 record on the season, holding the top spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at first place. They are above the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to the top four in the conference.

The Broncos will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Chiefs on Dec. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET.