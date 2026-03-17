The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL when they acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. They're hopeful his addition is the spark they need to make a Super Bowl run.

While his real life value is evident – Denver gave up three draft picks including a first-rounder – his status in fantasy football is now in question. In Miami, Waddle was the unquestioned leader of the passing attack. Especially with Tyreek Hill only appearing in four games during the 2025 campaign.

In his final year with the Dolphins, Waddle caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns. If he were playing on the Broncos, he would've ranked third in receptions, second in yardage and tied for second in touchdowns. Over his entire five-year career in Miami, Waddle has made 373 grabs for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Now in Denver, Waddle will start opposite of Courtland Sutton, who led the team with 74 catches for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Troy Franklin will have a role after his 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Even running back RJ Harvey made in impact in the pass game, catching 47 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

When it comes to fantasy football, Waddle is entering a much better offense overall. Denver finished 10th in total offense in 2025, averaging 342.6 YPG. Their passing attack ranked 11th, allowing 223.9 YPG. Playing with Bo Nix on a team looking to earn wins should theoretically increase Waddle's value.

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However, there are now plenty of cooks in the kitchen. Sutton will remain the top dog in the offense after showing strong chemistry with Nix. Harvey's role should only increase in year two. Franklin is continuing to develop and the Broncos could always add another pass catcher via the draft and free agency.

That's not to say that Waddle won't be involved of course. The Broncos didn't trade a first-round pick for him to not be a major part of this offense. Still, he won't be viewed as the true WR1 in Denver as long as Sutton is around. Entering the offseason, Waddle will be viewed as a mid to high-range WR2.

How the Broncos operate throughout the rest of the offseason will determine how high up the WR2 rankings Waddle will be. If they don't add any more pass catchers, he looks like a much stronger addition. But if Denver adds a playmaker in the draft, using a high pick on the receiver may become a bit more nerve wracking.

In terms of real life addition, the Broncos did everything in their power to land a top flight receiver. But for fantasy, Waddle's situation becomes a bit of wait and see. If he shows a clear connection with Nix in training camp, his stock will rise entering your fantasy football draft. However, Sutton remains the top dog in Denver, limiting Waddle's ceiling.