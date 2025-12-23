Whether you are fighting for a fantasy football championship, looking to make your money back in a third-place matchup, or make some noise in the toilet bowl, ClutchPoints' Week 17 waiver wire pickups can help you wrap up your 2025 fantasy football season.

Injuries and subpar play from stars like Josh Allen, Josh Jacobs, and others put a hole in a lot of rosters when their playoff hopes depended on it. On the other hand, players like Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Chris Olave stepped up when their rosters needed it the most.

The following list includes players rostered on 50 percent or more of ESPN rosters, as this week’s list focuses on potential league winners rather than depth pieces. This is the final week of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues, so make sure to make whatever moves possible to set yourself up to earn the gold.

Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

29.9% Rostered

Blake Corum finds himself atop the Week 17 waiver wire pickups after another double-digit carry performance from him against the Seattle Seahawks. While still behind Kyren Williams in the workload department, Corum has become a weekly flex option over his past four games.

Corum has seen 11-plus carries in each of the past three weeks, and while his role in the receiving game is basically non-existent, the Rams offense provides plenty of touches on the ground to give Corum a safe floor.

2. RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

39.0% Rostered

While only putting up 65 rushing yards and zero receptions in Week 16, Michael Carter is still entrenched as the top running back for the Arizona Cardinals. His 11 carries mark the second-consecutive week of double-digit carries, giving him a solid outlook heading into Week 17.

Arizona faces the Cincinnati Bengals next week, a defense that has been a gold mine for fantasy players to go up against, paving the way for Carter to be a healthy option for your RB2 and FLEX spots in Week 17.

3. RB Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns

0.1% Rostered

The season-ending injury to rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, combined with fellow rookie back Dylan Sampson having missed the past two games, would pave the way for Raheim Sanders, another rookie back, to take over the lead-back role.

Sanders took over the backfield after Judkins left early in Week 16, earning 12 total touches (11 carries) in the loss to Buffalo. If Sampson can return from his injuries, then you should target him, as he is only rostered on 7.4 percent of ESPN rosters.

4. RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

36.4% Rostered

Josh Jacobs toughed it out in Week 16 for the Green Bay Packers, but a red-zone fumble killed off a promising drive that likely made the difference in their loss to the Chicago Bears. While he was very limited, Wilson stepped into a bigger role, taking 14 carries for 82 yards.

Wilson has stepped into the starting job for Jacobs before, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12, and if Jacobs is ruled out for Green Bay’s Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson would be an auto-start as your RB2.

5. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

51.1% Rostered

The first quarterback in the Week 17 waiver wire pickups is Trevor Lawrence, who has been on an absolute heater as of late. The Jacksonville Jaguars have solidified themselves in the AFC postseason race, and a big reason why has been the improvement in Lawrence’s game over the past five-plus weeks.

Fantasy QB1 since week 10: TREVOR LAWRENCE 💪 pic.twitter.com/Rrhk9RECit — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 22, 2025

Lawrence threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, running for one as well, as he produced another four-touchdown day. A Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts awaits Lawrence and the Jaguars, a team he just threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 14.

6. QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

10.9% Rostered

The Saints have been a lost cause this year, but their players, specifically Olave, have been great for fantasy football. While the offense has plenty of ups and downs, the play of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has really helped elevate the offense ever since he took over the starting job.

Shough’s favorite target has thankfully been Olave, who has become a weekly threat to cross the century mark and find the end zone. Four of Shough’s last five games have seen him attempt at least 30 passes, with two games sitting north of 40 attempts. If your QB room needs a band-aid fix that can be counted on, Shough should be near the top of your QB wish list in your Week 17 waiver wire pickups.

7. TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

29.6% Rostered

The tight end options to trust in Week 17 for your waiver wire pickups are a shallow group, elevating AJ Barner into the streaming category. The TE1 in Seattle has seen a healthy workload over the past six weeks, seeing at least four targets in each of his past six games.

The Seahawks face the Carolina Panthers in a matchup of two division leaders in Week 17, which should give Barner another shot at providing solid value for your fantasy football roster.

8. WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

12.8% Rostered

The lone wide receiver on the Week 17 waiver wire pickups is Parker Washington, who set career marks with six receptions, 145 yards, and a touchdown in Week 16. While he is still behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers in the pecking order, having that kind of trust from Lawrence will help him see more playing time moving forward.

Washington is more of a high-upside option than a safe-floor, so be careful trusting him in any more than a FLEX role. The wide receiver group on the waiver wire this week is very uninspiring, so if you can fill a FLEX spot with a non-WR option, that might be a better course of action.

9. RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders

29.9% Rostered

Chris Rodriguez assumed his RB1 role once again with the Washington Commanders in Week 16, earning 16 touches in their loss to the Eagles. A matchup against the Dallas Cowboys awaits Rodriguez and the Commanders in Week 17, giving him a solid floor that could potentially provide RB2 value for your fantasy football rosters in your matchups.

10. TE/QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

1.4% Rostered

The final player in the Week 17 waiver wire pickups is a fun one, as Taysom Hill finally had a very Taysom Hill-like performance in Week 16. Hill was the most-featured runner of the ball for New Orleans, rushing 12 times, as well as catching four passes and throwing for a 38-yard touchdown.

After today's performance, Taysom Hill now has 2,388 passing yards, 2,545 rushing yards, and 1,002 career receiving yards. With his 36 receiving yards today, Hill is now the only player with over 1,000 yards passing, rushing, and receiving in the @NFL Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/FxMhfY2qaL — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 21, 2025

While this is exactly what Hill, in his prime, provided every week for the Saints, it has been far from that this year. While a repeat performance might not be in the cards, his rushing value alone is very intriguing if you need a high-ceiling option for your roster.