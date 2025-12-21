The Cleveland Browns fell to 3-12 with a defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, but suffered an even bigger loss before the final whistle. Star running back Quinshon Judkins' leg injury, which required him to be carted off the field, has ended his stellar rookie season.

Judkins went down in obvious pain after taking a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. The team wasted no time ruling him out for the game, and he is confirmed to have a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, Mary Kay Cabot of Browns.com reported.

Judkins' season officially ends with 230 rush attempts for 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He added just 26 catches for 171 receiving yards, but had increased his involvement in the passing game late in the year. Judkins was the Browns' leading receiver in Week 16 at the time of his injury.

The second-round pick's rookie season started slowly due to off-the-field legal issues, but he quickly emerged as the Browns' top offensive weapon. He leads the team in scrimmage yards and total touchdowns.

With rookie Dylan Sampson out for Week 16, the Browns ended the game with Raheim Sanders leading the backfield. Sanders began the game with just three carries on the year and turned 12 touches into 46 total yards in the loss.

Veteran Trayveon Williams also played a bigger role after Judkins' injury. Williams recorded just 17 yards on the ground, but was the team's leading receiver with 38 receiving yards.

Sampson missed his second consecutive game with a hand injury but should return to lead the Browns' backfield in Week 17. The rookie currently averages just 2.6 yards per carry, but he is in store for his first big opportunity once Cleveland returns to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.