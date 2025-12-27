With Week 17 of the NFL Regular Season already here, Fantasy Football championship rounds are nearing or have already concluded by this point. The final few weeks of the fantasy season can be a confusing time – injuries, teams falling out of playoff contention, and players resting ahead of the NFL Playoffs all plays a significant role in the fantasy finale.

The tight end position has been a volatile one all season, but it's Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride who's going to come away with the best season at the position. Players like 49ers' George Kittle and Falcons' Kyle Pitts Sr. had great years as veterans, while Colts' Tyler Warren and Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. broke through as the newest star rookies to lead the position.

Whether or not you've had a top tight end on your team all season, it'll be crucial to play the matchups here in Week 17. If you're planning to stream a tight end ahead of the fantasy championship, we'll take a look at some streaming players that could break through with a league-winning performance.

Week 17 Streaming Options – Tight End

Steelers' TE Darnell Washington – Rostered in 1.2% of ESPN leagues

Darnell Washington Jr. hasn't been a viable fantasy tight end all season and his likelihood of “booming” in Week 17 certainly isn't a high one. However, they enter this week facing the Cleveland Browns, a storied rivalry for both teams. With players nursing injuries and the Steelers likely heading for the playoffs, Darnell Washington could see some extended opportunities, especially considering his increased usage the last two weeks.

In a game like this, players will be hitting hard as we could have a defensive battle on our hands. It took half the Detroit Lions' defense to bring down Washington on numerous occasions, so don't be surprised if the Steelers lean on his physicality in this game. He's found the end zone just one time this season, but I expect him to make a big statement in an important Week 17 win.

Saints' TE Taysom Hill – Rostered in 24.3% of leagues

Article Continues Below

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill has been a priority pickup ahead of Week 17 thanks to his 15.31 PPR fantasy points in Week 16 against the New York Jets. Listed as a tight end this season, Hill converted four catches for 36 yards. However, his real impact came as a ball-carrier, logging 12 rushing attempts for 42 yards in a versatile role for his team.

The Saints have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they've notably had issues at the quarterback and running back positions all season. Facing a bottom-ranked Tennessee Titans defense in Week 17, Taysom Hill could see another Swiss-army-knife game where he's both catching and running the ball out of the backfield. Expect the coaching staff to implement him in a few plays they've been waiting all season to try.

Bears' TE Colston Loveland – Rostered in 46% of leagues

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland has been a massive weapon for QB Caleb Williams all season and although he's been sharing snaps with teammate Cole Kmet, Loveland seems as though he's poised to take over the TE1 role in the near future. He's become a reliable target downfield when Williams in scrambling and he's also shown a nose for the end zone with four touchdown catches on the season.

Loveland has been incredibly consistent, catching either three or four passes each week since Week 10. He's hovering right around 50 average receiving yards per game, but that could increase with tough teams like the 49ers and Lions remaining on the Bears' schedule. Loveland has notched 10.0 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games, so expect his trends to continue in the right direction as the Chicago Bears prepare for the playoffs.