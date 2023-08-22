It was once thought that Fernando Alonso had forever retired from Formula One. He had explored the Dakar Rally, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and IndyCar. Before making a comeback to the F1 paddock, the Spanish world champion knew what he was getting back into. A lot of fans argued that he made bad career moves but life turned in his favor when he made the transition from Alpine to Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso has got to be one of the, if not the most accomplished, drivers in motorsport. He has experienced every single one of the triple crown events and had a fair shot of being the only driver to win it.

His return to Formula One does not just mean more cash flow. But, he has also learned to use his veteran wisdom to look past the glitz and glamour of the F1 life with Aston Martin. He unveiled his true feelings amid all of this, via Fergal Walsh of Racing News 365.

“I saw Formula 1, which is, in motorsport, very different than other categories. It’s much more selfish, much more glamorous in a way, but fake in another way,” he said about F1. He then continued to say that other competitions resembled the spirit of racing more, “I think it was more pure motorsport [at] Le Mans, IndyCar, or Dakar for sure.”

There have now been more F1 drivers making the transition into other motorsports like Romain Grosjean and Antonio Giovinazzi. But, Alo definitely was one of the most influential figures to test them all out.