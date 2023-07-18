Tennis fans weren't the only ones watching Carlos Alcaraz win Wimbledon — a number of sports stars also tuned in for the momentous occasion.

Alcaraz won his first-ever Wimbledon title after coming back from a set behind to defeat Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller in the final.

For many, it signaled a changing of the guard with the Spaniard — and notable World No. 1 — accomplishing the feat at just 20 years of age.

As we all know, his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate him. However, Alcaraz revealed he actually got a message from Nadal prior to the final as well.

“Yes, yes, he sent me a message,” Alcaraz told Marca in an interview (via Tennis 365). “First, he sent it to me to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate it. That someone like him, an idol of my childhood and still is, send you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life, is something to admire.”

Nadal ended up congratulating Alcaraz as well, but he wasn't the only sports star to do so.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler — who was notably in attendance for Alcaraz's quarterfinal matchup at Wimbledon — also congratulated him as did the likes of two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso and Hollywood star Will Smith.

“There are countless. It’s really amazing,” Alcaraz added. “I was also congratulated by Fernando Alonso, who is someone I admire. Will Smith surprised me that he congratulated me. My friend Jimmy Butler…

“There have been a lot of messages that have made me happy. I don’t want to leave out any of them because there have been many sports legends, artists? I saw that Sebastián Yatra dedicated a song to me and said ‘this is for you.' That all these people congratulate you is exciting.”

Alcaraz can only expect further messages of congratulations from the biggest names and celebrities if he continues at his current trajectory.