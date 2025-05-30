The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2025 season with championship expectations, having assembled one of the most expensive and star-studded rosters in baseball. Yet, as the calendar turns to June, not every big name has delivered as hoped. While the Dodgers still sit atop the National League West, several key players have failed to meet expectations, creating uncertainty and frustration among fans and the front office alike. Here’s a closer look at the three most disappointing Dodgers so far this season.

Max Muncy is at a Veteran’s Steep Decline

Max Muncy has been a mainstay in the Dodgers’ lineup for years, providing power, patience, and a steady presence at third base. However, the 2025 season has been a stark departure from his usual production. Muncy has struggled mightily both at the plate and in the field, raising concerns about whether age and accumulated wear are catching up with him. Through the first six weeks, Muncy posted a .177 average with just one home run over 35 games and 135 plate appearances, a far cry from his career norms. His OPS+ has plummeted to 67, nearly half of his career mark of 121, signaling a dramatic drop in offensive value.

Defensively, Muncy’s struggles have only compounded his woes, as his range and reaction time at third base have noticeably diminished. The Dodgers showed faith in Muncy by keeping him as their everyday third baseman despite offseason trade rumors and the availability of other options. Muncy himself has acknowledged his poor start, expressing frustration but also hope that he can rebound as the season progresses. “They gave me the confidence that they had in me, and unfortunately, I haven't entirely returned it yet this year, but I still know that I'm a very good player and I can definitely get back to my standards,” Muncy told The Athletic. As of late May, his numbers remain underwhelming, with a .211 average and a .678 OPS, leaving the Dodgers in need of a turnaround from their longtime slugger.

Tanner Scott is the $72 Million Gamble that Faltered

The Dodgers made a significant investment in their bullpen over the winter, signing closer Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract. Scott was expected to bring stability and dominance to the late innings after a stellar All-Star campaign with the Padres and Marlins. However, his tenure in Los Angeles has been rocky. While Scott started the year well, he has faltered badly in recent weeks, blowing four saves in his first 14 opportunities and posting a 4.62 ERA over 26 appearances. His fastball velocity has dipped slightly, and his ERA, expected ERA, and FIP are all higher than in previous seasons, raising questions about his effectiveness and durability.

Scott’s struggles have come at a particularly inopportune time, with the Dodgers’ pitching staff ravaged by injuries and the bullpen stretched thin. In a recent outing against the Mets, Scott blew a save that forced the Dodgers to use four additional relievers to secure a win, highlighting the ripple effect of his inconsistency. Despite his struggles, Scott has refused to make excuses, stating, “I just wish I would have located better and got guys out.” The Dodgers are still relying heavily on Scott due to a lack of healthy alternatives, but his performance has already led to speculation about a potential trade for another closer if he cannot regain his form. For a team with World Series aspirations, Scott’s underwhelming return on a massive contract is a major disappointment.

Michael Conforto is Failing to Deliver on a Prove-It Deal

When the Dodgers signed Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million contract, the expectation was that the former All-Star would provide left-handed pop and veteran savvy to the outfield. Instead, Conforto has failed to deliver, struggling to find consistency at the plate and falling short of the impact the Dodgers envisioned. Through the first quarter of the season, Conforto’s production has lagged, with his offensive numbers not justifying his salary or his everyday role in the lineup.

Conforto’s inability to get on base and drive in runs has left a void in the Dodgers’ outfield, especially with other key bats dealing with injuries or inconsistency. His struggles have been magnified by the high expectations that come with playing in Los Angeles, where every at-bat is scrutinized and every slump is magnified. For a player on a one-year deal looking to re-establish his value, Conforto’s lackluster start has been a letdown for both himself and the team. Unless he can turn things around in the coming months, his tenure with the Dodgers may end up as a costly misfire.

Each player was expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s quest for another championship, but instead, they have become sources of concern and frustration. As the season progresses, the Dodgers will need these veterans to rediscover their form if they hope to achieve their ultimate goal. Otherwise, their struggles may prove too much to overcome in October.