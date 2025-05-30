Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has never been shy on X, formerly Twitter, and this week, he proved once again why he is the undisputed MVP of NBA social media.

After a fan tweeted, “Durgambler how does it feel to be a 37yr old man pushing 40 arguing with teenagers and trolls on Twitter,” Durant didn’t miss a beat. His three-word response? “Keeps me young.”

That mic-drop reply exploded across platforms, sparking memes, reactions, and praise for the Suns star’s ability to turn an insult into internet gold. It is the kind of cool, confident clapback that has defined Durant’s online persona for years, and it shows he is still having fun with it.

KD’s Twitter game is legendary at this point. From defending his legacy to debating hip-hop, calling out media narratives, or replying to random fans at 2 AM, Durant does not hide behind PR filters. He speaks his mind. Sometimes brutally. Sometimes hilariously. Always authentically.

His history on the platform is complicated but fascinating. Back in 2017, he made headlines after it was discovered he used burner accounts to defend himself against critics. While he owned up to it and called the move childish, he never backed down from using social media as his personal outlet. Since then, Durant has leaned fully into being himself online, even if it means clapping back at trolls.

And why not? As he said, it keeps him young.

On the court, Durant is still one of the league’s most feared scorers. Despite dealing with injuries in recent years, he continues to deliver when it matters. This season with the Phoenix Suns, he remains a key figure in their playoff push, pairing up with stars like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in a bid to bring a title to the desert.

Off the court, he is building a lasting brand. From investing in media ventures to producing documentaries and supporting young athletes, KD is showing there is more to his legacy than just basketball.

Still, it is moments like this, when he drops a perfect and no-frills comeback on social media, that remind fans why he is one of a kind.

Kevin Durant is not pushing 40. He is pulling the internet into his world and reminding everyone he has still got it.