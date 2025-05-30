As the San Diego Padres approach the midpoint of the 2025 MLB season, expectations remain sky-high for a club built on star power and big contracts. Yet, despite flashes of brilliance from key contributors, several high-profile players have failed to live up to their billing, drawing the ire of fans and analysts alike. Here’s a deep dive into the three most disappointing Padres so far this season, examining the context behind their struggles and the impact on the team’s postseason ambitions.

Dylan Cease is the Model of Inconsistency on the Mound

After a 2024 campaign in which Dylan Cease posted a solid 14-11 record with a 3.47 ERA, the Padres hoped he would anchor their rotation, especially in the wake of injuries to Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Matt Waldron. Instead, Cease has struggled to find his rhythm, opening the season with a 1-3 record and a 4.50 ERA over his first 10 starts. While he has managed to string together three straight quality starts recently, his early-season implosion, most notably a disastrous outing against the Athletics in which he surrendered nine earned runs in just four innings, continues to skew his overall numbers.

Even when removing that one catastrophic appearance, Cease’s ERA only improves to 3.49, a mark that, while respectable, still falls short of the front-line dominance the Padres desperately need. The main issue has been his command, as Cease has too often left pitches over the heart of the plate, leading to hard contact and costly mistakes. This inconsistency has made it difficult for the Padres to build momentum, and with Cease on an expiring contract, questions loom about his long-term fit with the franchise.

Padres fans have grown restless, hoping for more from a pitcher expected to be the staff’s workhorse. Unless Cease can recapture his best form, his 2025 season will be remembered more for missed opportunities than for fulfilling his considerable potential.

Xander Bogaerts is Struggling Under the Weight of Expectations

When the Padres inked Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million contract, the move signaled their intent to build a perennial contender around proven All-Star talent. However, Bogaerts’ second full season in San Diego has been marred by inconsistency and underperformance, especially at the plate. Through late May, Bogaerts is slashing just .249/.335/.346 with only three home runs and 21 RBIs in 54 games. These numbers are well below the standards set by his career averages and far from what the Padres envisioned when they made him one of the highest-paid shortstops in the league.

The advanced metrics paint an equally grim picture. Bogaerts’ wRC+ sits at 87, meaning he’s producing runs at a rate 13% below league average. His strikeout rate has also climbed to 22.8%, one of the highest on the team, further limiting his offensive value. While his batting average on balls in play (.305) suggests some bad luck, the overall lack of power and run production has been a significant drag on the Padres’ lineup, especially with other key bats sidelined by injury.

Bogaerts himself has acknowledged the frustration, stating, “Not being able to play the way you want to … I know how much I expect of myself, and when you're not able to do that, it is extremely frustrating. I've always held myself to high standards”. While he’s shown brief flashes of improvement, including a couple of multi-hit games, the overall body of work remains disappointing for a player of his stature and salary.

Wandy Peralta Suffering in the Bullpen

The Padres’ bullpen has been a mixed bag in 2025. While closer Robert Suarez has remained a reliable force at the back end, other relievers have struggled to find consistency, with Wandy Peralta standing out as a particular disappointment. Signed to provide veteran stability and high-leverage outs, Peralta has instead faltered, failing to carve out a dependable role in the relief corps.

Peralta’s struggles have been emblematic of the Padres’ broader bullpen issues, as he’s been unable to consistently retire hitters or escape jams. His inability to execute in key situations has put additional strain on the starting rotation and forced manager Mike Shildt to lean more heavily on other, less experienced arms. For a team with postseason aspirations, bullpen reliability is non-negotiable, and Peralta’s underwhelming performance has been a glaring weakness.

The underperformance of Bogaerts, Cease, and Peralta has had a tangible impact on the Padres’ fortunes in 2025. Bogaerts’ lack of production has left a void in the middle of the lineup, forcing others to shoulder a heavier offensive burden. Cease’s inconsistency has undermined the rotation’s stability, especially with so many starters sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Peralta’s bullpen woes have led to late-inning collapses and squandered leads, costing the Padres valuable wins in a tightly contested NL West race.