Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have yet to agree on a new Formula One contract. Most pundits have predicted that they would have a done deal before the Dutch Grand Prix but that has not happened just yet. A lot of former drivers have expressed their concern about the British driver's age and how stepping out of the pinnacle of motorsport might do him some good. But, David Coulthard thinks that Hamilton should take a page out of Fernando Alonso's playbook.

The seven-time Formula One world champion is not getting any younger. Mercedes has also failed to give him a car that could rival Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen. These reasons could be why Lewis Hamilton has not yet signed a contract extension with Toto Wolff. David Coulthard argued that these could all be the Silver Arrows' fault, via Fergal Walsh of Racing News 365.

“He’ll look at Fernando Alonso, and think ‘if Fernando, who is 42 this month, is still competitive, then why not me?”, the multiple-time race winner said. He also gave insights about what could be running inside Hamilton's head, “However, the only reason for Hamilton to hang around is to try and win races and compete for championships. Scoring points will not change his life.”

Coulthard posits that Mercedes should do better and prove why they are capable of making Lewis break Michael Schumacher's record, “He needs to see what Mercedes can show him that gives him the confidence he will be competitive next year, rather than having to stay around for another three seasons.”