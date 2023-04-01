A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The back of the San Diego State Aztecs is against the wall at the half of their Final Four matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls. San Diego State basketball entered the game as the favorite to win against the Owls but found itself down by seven points at the half.

That being said, that’s not a reason for the Owls to celebrate nor for San Diego State basketball fans to lose hope. After all, the Aztecs have been one of the best teams in the nation in the 2022-23 college basketball season when it comes to overcoming deficits.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“San Diego State is 7-2 (.778 win pct) on the season when trailing at the half. That is the 3rd-best record in Division I this season. Entering today, the Aztecs have won 5 straight games when trailing at halftime, including their Elite 8 win over Creighton.”

San Diego State basketball had to go through the eye of the needle in the Elite Eight round where the Aztecs pulled off a thrilling 57-56 victory over Creighton Bluejays — a game in which the Aztecs were down by five points after the first 20 minutes.

With its suffocating defense, San Diego State basketball can trim down leads by going on runs while preventing the other side from answering back. That’s what the Aztecs are hoping to consistently do in the second half of their program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four.

The Aztecs allowed Florida Atlantic to shoot 53.6 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in the first half.