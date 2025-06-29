The Denver Nuggets might be pursuing a former teammate of Luka Doncic to add to their coaching staff. That player happens to be J.J. Barea.

Barea was Doncic's teammate for two seasons from 2018 to 2020, being a veteran mentor to the young star. Doncic started out as a rookie while Barea was playing the second-to-last year of his career.

NBA insider Marc Stein provided intel on what the Nuggets might be planning to revamp their coaching staff. One of their options is Barea, believing they have strong interest in the former guard.

“The Nuggets, I’m told, have also shown strong interest in ex-Mavericks guard J.J. Barea for a spot on Adelman’s staff,” Stein said.

“Barea has been HC for multiple teams in his native Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional.”

What lies ahead for Nuggets this offseason

It would be an interesting move for the Nuggets to pursue Luka Doncic's former teammate in J.J. Barea to add to their coaching staff. His international coaching experience may prove to be valuable to Denver's prospects of managing players who come abroad.

The Nuggets are coming off a 50-32 record throughout the 2024-25 season. They reached the West Semifinals after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in seven games. However, their season came to an end after falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, who went on to win the title.

This marks the second consecutive exit from the second round of the playoffs for the Nuggets. They haven't made a deep run since their title run in 2023, which has been difficult after losing key pieces of their championship core.

Denver has three players to address this summer. Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan and Vlatko Cancar may be free agents. Westbrook has a player option to pick up or decline but improving their depth will be a point of emphasis.

The Nuggets hope to return to championship contention, especially with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray still in command. They still have the talent to compete in the playoffs; what matters now is they put together the right roster to return to the mountaintop.