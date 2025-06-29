The San Antonio Spurs are building with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle at the forefront. Wednesday and Thursday's NBA Draft became the first step in surrounding both with rookies.

This class also came with a historic franchise first: Gregg Popovich wasn't making draft decisions as head coach. But as team president. Mitch Johnson now gets dibs on coaching the 2025 class of rookies in San Antonio.

Johnson and the Spurs, however, nearly moved down on night one. The Boston Celtics “touched base” on potentially landing the Spurs' 14th overall selection. San Antonio grabbed Dylan Harper to spark their rookie class. Harper already faces high expectations in San Antonio.

But is the Harper pick enough to earn the five-time NBA champions a high grade? Plus how intriguing is their second selection? Time to hand the Spurs their 2025 draft grades.

Round 1, Pick No. 2: Guard Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Harper would've been the most hyped incoming rookie had Cooper Flagg stayed another year at Duke. The Scarlet Knights star garnered hefty praise pre-draft. He became known for plenty of viral moments, more so involving his parents.

Harper's mother caught the attention of the internet with her appearance. His father even wanted to know the best cigar bar to hit in San Antonio.

But there's more intrigue for the scoring machine out of Piscataway, New Jersey.

Harper comes with NBA bloodlines. Father Ron played with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the famed Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s. He added two more rings alongside Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The younger Harper established himself as a scoring threat in a deep Big Ten Conference, averaging 19.4 points per game. Harper scored 28 on No. 23 Illinois then 20 on No. 18 Maryland to boost his draft stock in February. But he also lit up Elite Eight team Alabama with 37 points despite the Nov. 27 loss. That game introduced Harper to the college basketball world.

Article Continues Below

“Harper is a big-bodied, do-it-all playmaker with positional versatility. He puts a ton of pressure on the rim, is creative with his footwork and can finish smoothly with both hands,” his scouting report reads.

He's not the fastest player on the floor. But his athleticism and size will cause fits during man defensive schemes. He'll need to cut down on the contested off-the-dribble shooting attempts and improve his shot selection. But he's set to take so much pressure off Castle and “Wemby.” Wembanyama even surprised Harper with a phone call, and ensuring he's ready to work with the second overall selection.

Grade: A

Round 1, Pick No. 14: Forward Carter Bryant, Arizona

Bryant brings bounce, upside and a 6-foot-7 presence from Riverside.

Sound familiar for Spurs fans? The franchise thrived with another past Riverside guy who played his college ball out west: Kawhi Leonard.

“He’s an especially strong shot-blocker for a wing player and has high upside as an overall defensive playmaker,” Bryant's scouting report reads.

Bryant rose as a rim finisher and three-point option for the Wildcats. He's not a shot creator, though. But his cutting and passing ability will open the offense up.

He's bringing a needed defensive presence too — as he blocked 37 shots as a freshman last season. Bryant gives S.A. two blocking options alongside “Wemby.” While additionally playing the role of facilitator and rim attacker.

Grade: A-