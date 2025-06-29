Pittsburgh Steelers fans do not expect a complete offensive transformation this season. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while being a Hall-of-Fame-bound Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP, will turn 41 years old during the 2025-26 NFL season. He is obviously not the same player he was, as those who watched him the last few years already know. Nevertheless, this enigmatic athlete is presently the franchise's best hope at reviving the passing attack.

Rodgers threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season and still does a nice job at limiting interceptions (only four seasons with 10-plus picks). He has the tools and experience to potentially elevate Pittsburgh's' wide receivers. However, with his positive attributes does come some drawbacks. There is sometimes a concern that the 10-time Pro Bowl selection will not mesh well with his pass-catchers. He has called them out in the past, and there is no telling how that would go over with the Steelers' revamped unit.

Well, WRs coach Zach Azzanni is not worried about Rodgers' critical approach. Actually, he seems to embrace it.

“I love that challenge,” he said, per the Steelers Depot X account. “I like that. I'd rather have someone that's dialed into the detail in the perimeter, and those guys ultimately have to be on the same page. I understand that he's hard on receivers, and I like that because I'm hard on receivers.”

Will Rodgers and the Steelers WRs click right away?

While it is good to know that the coaching staff has no qualms about the 20-year signal-caller's methods, it is more important how the receivers themselves feel about Aaron Rodgers. If there is a disconnect between the two parties, disaster is bound to ensue. There is no point in preparing for a worst-case scenario when the vibes appear solid so far, but beyond personal chemistry, it is crucial that the QB builds a rapport with Pittsburgh's WR room.

Rodgers is not the only notable newcomer on this offense. The Steelers traded multiple draft picks to acquire 2020 Second-Team All-Pro DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, and then they signed him to a $150 million contract extension. There is considerable pressure on his shoulders. His quarterback will be tasked with easing it.

Second-year wideout Roman Wilson, whom the team selected with the No. 84 pick in last year's draft, is also someone to monitor. He helped Michigan win a national championship but then missed most of his rookie campaign due to injuries. An accomplished veteran like Rodgers could be instrumental in his development. And we cannot forget about speedster Calvin Austin III, who made marked progress last season. Free-agent signing Robert Woods is far removed from his prime, but he can still add vital guidance to this group.

Rodgers is expected to put those men in position to make a worthwhile impact. If all goes as the Steelers hope, maybe tough love will not even be necessary.