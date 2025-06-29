When the No. 10 pick came calling, the Phoenix Suns were up, but saw one player available that they were shocked was still on the board. Khaman Maluach.

As a result, the Suns drafted Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick. The former Duke basketball big man was a major proponent of their success this past season.

A Final Four appearance with three starting freshmen is impressive. However, Maluach didn't receive the same level of love that his other two running mates, Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, did.

Still, it doesn't discredit his basketball abilities. That was something that Suns general manager Brian Gregory was left in awe following a conversation with Maluach after he was drafted.

Suns GM Brian Gregory said he talked with Duke coach Jon Scheyer yesterday to get intel on Khaman Maluach: "Everything was off the chart: his work ethic, his ability to be coached, his desire to become the very best fits in exactly what we're looking to build here in Phoenix."

“Very excited about this evening with Khaman. We had a great talk with him afterwards. One of the things that was really important to us was the organizational piece that we had heading into it,” Gregory said. “We had a lot of different options, a lot of different things going on. To come away with a young talent like him comes from a great program.”

“Last year we were, I think, twenty-seventh in rim protection so he brings a a great defensive presence for us. We were also, I think, last in the league in our effectiveness around the rim and our ability to score at the rim and he's definitely proven himself in one year of college of being able to do that.”

The Suns got a steal with Khaman Maluach

The former Duke center was pivotal for South Sudan in the Paris Olympics. He was huge for them to take USA Basketball down to the wire.

Funny enough, Maluach talked about an interaction he had with Devin Booker following the game. The latter told Maluach that he would see him in the league in one year.

However, no one knew that it would be with the Suns.

Luckily for Phoenix, they got its guy, and Gregory knew it. The former South Florida head coach had a knack for evaluating collegiate talent, and he did so with Maluach.

He explained more how he fits into what he, and head coach Jordan Ott are looking to build.

“We constantly want to keep getting longer, more athletic, be able to play faster, defend better, and he definitely checks all those boxes,” Gregory said.

“Plus, I talked to Coach (Jon) Scheyer yesterday. Just had some follow-up intel and everything was off the chart. His work ethic, his ability to be coached, his desire to become the very best. He fits in exactly with what we're looking to build here in Phoenix.”

As he touches down in the Valley of the Sun, Maluach look to new Suns center Mark Williams for some mentorship at the center position. No matter what, it's clear that Maluach can be the star of the future in the front court.