The 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League is set to tip off on July 5, but all eyes are already locked on the marquee matchup scheduled for July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, a faceoff between Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and second-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James. The anticipated duel has caught the attention of NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who took to Instagram to express his excitement.

“Awwwww S**t… just got the summer league schedule and I see that got BRONNY VS THE FLAG.. FIRST NIGHT TYPE ISHHHH… yooooo the energy in the building is about to be crazy,” Garnett wrote. “YESSS LET'S GET THIS THANG STARTED.. I need to see it.”

Flagg, selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavericks, enters the Summer League following a dominant freshman season at Duke. The 6-foot-9 forward led the Blue Devils across all major statistical categories, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks over 37 games. Even with an ankle injury sidelining him for part of the ACC Tournament, Flagg returned strong, notching 27 points and seven rebounds in a Final Four loss to the Houston Cougars.

James, who was picked 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, had a limited rookie season with the Lakers. He appeared in 27 NBA games, averaging 6.7 minutes, 2.3 points, and 0.7 rebounds. However, his G-League numbers with the South Bay Lakers told a different story, as in 11 games, James averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, showcasing the development that earned him a return spot on the Lakers' Summer League roster.

The matchup gains further intensity considering the February trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, ramping up the rivalry between the two franchises.

Garnett’s excitement follows his past praise for both players. On his podcast with Paul Pierce, he commended Flagg’s star power, stating, “We ain’t had no bada**, cold a** white boy like this in a long time.”

Kevin Garnett has also shown consistent support for Bronny, particularly during the guard’s G-League performances.

The Lakers-Mavericks game will be part of a doubleheader that also features the San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, with top prospects Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe also taking the court. All 30 NBA teams are participating in the 11-day event.