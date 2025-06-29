Ace Bailey seems to be ready to start his NBA career as a member of the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz selected Bailey with the fifth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25. Despite rumors coming out that Bailey didn't want certain teams to pick him, Utah still followed through with their decision to draft the young star.

Bailey initially didn't report for the Jazz after the draft but finally appeared on June 28. At the team's practice facility, he worked out as one of the videos the team posted showed him pulling off a fierce dunk.

Ace Bailey THROWS it down at the Jazz practice facility 😤 (via @utahjazz)

Jazz fans are happy to see him show up for the team as they get excited for what's to come from the rookie. Here are some of their reactions.

“I am 101% in love,” one fan said.

“Literally flies here and goes straight to the gym to put up shots I love this kid,” another remarked.

“Thanks for grinding for our team dawg 🙏,” a fan commented.

“Can’t wait for the summer league🔥,” one stated.

“I wasn’t happy about the pick… because it was reported that he didn’t want to be here. But, I can’t tell you how much I’m hoping this kid learns to love Utah and this fan base,” a fan said.

What's next for Ace Bailey, Jazz

It's a great sign for Jazz fans to get from Ace Bailey as they hope for greater days in the future.

Utah is coming off a tough 2024-25 season in which they finished with a 17-65 record. They had the worst record in the Western Conference, as injuries and superior competition proved to be too much for the squad throughout the campaign.

The Jazz haven't been back to the playoffs since 2022 when Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert highlighted the team. The furthest they went was the second round twice in 2018 and 2021, having been unable to reach the West Finals for the first time since 2007.

This is where Bailey can come in to change things. At the moment, he teams up with Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Collin Sexton, and others to help the Jazz make some noise next season.