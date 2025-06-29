Mike Trout has yet to return to the outfield since rejoining the Los Angeles Angels following a stint on the injured list. But the three-time MVP is still contributing to the team as LA’s designated hitter. And Trout helped the Angels avenge Friday’s 15-9 loss to the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the series.

With Los Angeles down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Trout launched a line-drive solo homer to tie the game.

Mike Trout LAUNCHES this ball for the HR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9zgtgBxgv2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Trout led off the inning against Nationals reliever Zach Brzykcy. After taking a slow curveball for a called strike, the 11-time All-Star hammered a 93 mph four-seamer 400 feet to left field. The frozen rope got out of the park in a hurry, rocketing into the Angels’ bullpen in left and registering an exit velocity of 106.2 mph.

Mike Trout warming to DH role with Angels

Trout now has 13 homers on the season and 391 career bombs, making him just nine short of joining the 400 home run club.

The 15th-year veteran is looking to get back on track in 2025 after missing significant time with injuries each of the last four seasons. The Angels decided to move Trout to right field this year, hoping that switching from center would help preserve his health.

While it’s unclear if the position change has had an effect, Trout has already played more games in 2025 than he did in three of the last five seasons. However, he hasn’t escaped injury this year.

Trout landed on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise at the end of April. The ailment would keep him sidelined for a month but he was able to return at the end of May after missing 27 games.

When Trout was activated, the Angels decided to play him at DH. The plan was to keep him out of the field until he was fully healthy. Trout has been the team’s designated hitter in all 26 games since his return.

Since rejoining the lineup on May 30, Trout is slashing .289/.425/.400. That’s an improvement over his season-long slash line of .231/.345/.447. He has 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 117 OPS+ in 56 games.

The Angels have played well over the last two weeks. The team is 8-4 over its last 12 games and with the win over the Nationals Saturday, Los Angeles improved to 41-41.