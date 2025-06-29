Dennis Schroder and the Detroit Pistons might be parting ways this offseason.

Schroder initially started this past season with the Brooklyn Nets before they traded him to the Golden State Warriors after 23 games. The Warriors later traded him to the Pistons after 24 contests, where he spent the remainder of his season at.

The veteran guard excelled in his role with Detroit, coming off the bench as a spark plug. He performed at a solid level in the team's first-round series against the New York Knicks, showing he can still show up in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Schroder, his time with the franchise might end abruptly.

Schroder went on Instagram as he uploaded a story post on Saturday. What he said shows his appreciation for the city but is uncertain on whether the team actually wants him back.

“I want to stay in Detroit, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me,” Schroder said.

What's next for Dennis Schroder, Pistons

Dennis Schroder continues to be a decent scorer and playmaker. If his time with the Pistons is over, there are teams that can have interest in his services.

Schroder averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game after 75 appearances. In 28 games with the Pistons, he produced 10.8 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

He was even impressive throughout the six-game playoff series against the Knicks. The 31-year-old guard put up 12.5 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He did this on great shooting splits of 49.1% from the field, including 47.6% from beyond the arc, and 81.3% from the free-throw line.

The Pistons are coming off an inspiring 2024-25 season, finishing with a 44-38 record. They returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and won their first playoff game since 2008.

Detroit will look to build on their amazing progress and build around Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivery, Jalen Duren, and Ron Holland among others. Even if it means moving on from Schroder, their mission to take the next step will remain active.