ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings earned a 79-71 victory against the Washington Mystics on Saturday night. Dallas improved its record to 5-13 overall for the 2025 campaign with the crucial win. The victory was especially impressive as the Wings earned it without Paige Bueckers, who was out with a knee injury. The good news is that Bueckers' injury is not considered serious. Additionally, the Wings were able to take care of business despite her absence on Saturday night.

However, head coach Chris Koclanes made a fairly concerning admission after the game. The Wings head coach admitted that the Wings are still searching for their identity.

“Night to night, we're looking for consistency from night to night,” Koclanes said. “When Paige is out there, it's Paige and Arike (Ogunbowale) and then everyone around them in terms of understanding their roles. But we're at our best when all five are hunting within their roles… With our post game, like, we want to play inside out… I'm searching still. We are searching as a team for what our identity is because it changes it from night to night.

“You know Paige and Arike are constants and that's all defenses are going to focus on. I keep talking about our competitive depth and how that is our strength and you've seen it… We're gonna continue to grow together.”

It was a team effort for the Wings. JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James both scored 15 points in the victory. Arike Ogunbowale recorded 14 points while Myisha Hines-Allen added 13. Quinerly, who started at point guard for Bueckers, also finished the game with four assists.

However, the Wings, according to Koclanes, are still finding their identity. So is there anything that the team's identity is trending towards? Are they close to discovering it?

“It's… Defensively, we want to get up and guard the ball,” Koclanes told reporters. “I want us to be aggressive and more consistent defensively… Right now, it's defensive rebounding can keep us in games. Offensively, we're playing through (Bueckers and Ogunbowale). And then, we need everyone else to kind of get in and be a spark where they can and find their opportunities within it all.”

Dallas' next game is scheduled for Thursday night in Arlington against the Washington Mystics. The Wings will attempt to build momentum with a second consecutive victory following Saturday's strong performance.