Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns are 7-1 to start the NBA season and with a Pacific Division crown on the horizon, the Suns will look set themselves up in favorable position to emerge out of the West. Durant will look to lead the way while promoting his seventeenth signature model with Nike, the Nike KD 17. The newest colorway will be inspired by one of the many nicknames Durant has earned en route to becoming an all-time great.

KD, Durantula, Easy Money Sniper – whatever you want to call Kevin Durant, he's guaranteed to live up to the name with his play alone. But even the 14-time All-Star has a favorite nickname in the “Slim Reaper” moniker he earned during his late days with the Brooklyn Nets. His lengthy build and dark look in the black Brooklyn uniforms immediately created the tale of lore behind Durant.

Now, we'll see the second colorway of his signature line inspired by the aura and attitude he plays with.

Nike KD 17 “Slim Reaper”

The “Slim Reaper” will come as a follow-up to the Red/Black/Silver Nike KD 16 released last year, with this colorway donning a lighter tone more centered around the Phoenix Suns color scheme. The style code will read Safety Orange/Black/White with a sunburst pattern from the toe to the heel. We see the TPU supports done in black to match the sockliner and tongue tag.

The shoes are finished with a white midsole and a stunning translucent orange outsole. We see a small orange Nike Swoosh on both sides of the sneaker with the inscription “Slim Reaper” on the back heel in black. All in all, these will go perfectly with the Suns' uniforms and we can't wait to see Durant rocking these on the court.

There's no hard release date on these yet, but they're expected to drop sometime in the spring season of 2025. They'll come with a standard retail tag of $150 and will release on Nike SNKRS app, becoming available at Nike retailers as well.