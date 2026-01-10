Momentum, intrigue, playoff energy, and fan engagement converge this weekend as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a hostile road test vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The Wild Card showdown at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday carries emotional weight, highly competitive stakes, and now a tangible reward for the 49ers Faithful.

San Francisco enters as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, with Philadelphia hosting as the No. 3 seed in the teams’ third playoff meeting. The Eagles won the most recent matchup 31–7 in the 2023 NFC Championship Game after injuries sidelined Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson.

Now, the 49ers return with a renewed “Time to Strike” postseason identity, keeping fans at the center of the experience as they revisit a rivalry shaped by recent playoff history.

That commitment became clear Friday when the organization elevated Mountain Mike’s Pizza to presenting sponsor of the 2026 NFL playoffs. The partnership delivers immediate benefits for supporters. With a 49ers victory, fans will receive a 49 percent discount on one large pizza the following Tuesday and Wednesday through the Mountain Mike’s rewards app at participating locations.

In an article published on the team’s official website, Mountain Mike’s Pizza CEO Jim Metevier highlighted the fan-driven focus of the partnership and its postseason significance.

“The energy and passion of the 49ers Faithful reflect everything we love about game day, including community, connection, and sharing Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®,” Metevier said. “Our long-standing partnership with the 49ers is built on a shared commitment to our fans, and we’re proud to help make every playoff moment even more memorable with unforgettable gameday experiences.”

Beyond food incentives, the 49ers are mobilizing supporters nationwide. A “49ers Invasion” rally is underway in Philadelphia, while official watch parties are scheduled Sunday in San Francisco and Oakland. International partners are also activating fan events across Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

For a 49ers fanbase accustomed to postseason success but driven by unfinished business since its fifth Super Bowl title in 1995, Sunday’s outcome means more than advancement—offering bragging rights, redemption, and a community-wide reward tied to victory.