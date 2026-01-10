The Baltimore Ravens' decision to fire John Harbaugh shook the NFL world by storm. While the decision wasn't completely a surprise, it was still surreal to see the long-time Baltimore coach get the axe. Immediately, there were rumors as to why the Ravens canned Harbaugh.

One of the prevailing rumors immediately after Harbaugh was fired was that the former head coach “lost the locker room”. In other words, the Ravens' players lost trust in Harbaugh. Insider Adam Schefter dismissed these reports a few days ago. The latest report from Jamison Henley and Jeremy Fowler corroborated this claim, with one team source citing the Ravens' performance in Week 17.

“There is plenty of speculation about what led to the firing of Harbaugh, but team sources pushed back on the narrative that losing the (Ravens') locker room was one of the reasons for the move,” Henley and Fowler wrote for ESPN. “Multiple team sources noted how Harbaugh had the team ready to play in Week 17 in Green Bay, pouring 41 points on the Packers.”

One of the sources went so far as to say, “Saying John lost the locker room is bulls—.”

Article Continues Below

The Week 17 game against the Packers was a critical moment for the Ravens. Their playoff lives hinged on them winning that game. Against one of the better teams in the league, Harbaugh's team put in arguably their best performance, dominating their NFC North opponents. That, coupled with a Pittsburgh Steelers loss that week, set up a win-or-go-home game between the two in Week 18.

Sadly, the Ravens ended up losing to the Steelers in the most heartbreaking fashion. After a missed extra point by Chris Boswell, Baltimore drove down the field with less than a minute remaining to get into field-goal range. However, kicker Tyler Loop's 44-yard attempt went wide right, leading to the loss.

The Ravens are now searching for their new head coach. They have already started the interview process, with former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as the latest name they've interviewed.