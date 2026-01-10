Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza capped off the Hoosiers’ jaw-dropping Peach Bowl victory with a moment that perfectly captured the program’s confidence. Moments after Indiana’s stunning 56-22 demolition of Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Mendoza hopped on SportsCenter. He delivered a playful recruiting pitch to host Scott Van Pelt. Mendoza jokingly offered him a tight end role in Bloomington. The lighthearted exchange served as a fitting exclamation point to such a dominant postseason performance.

Mendoza’s funny recruitment pitch came with a straight face and perfect timing. Addressing Van Pelt directly, Mendoza quipped that the Hoosiers “need to put you as a tight end,” promising a few fade routes and even more touchdowns than Indiana already scored. Given that the Hoosiers crossed the goal line eight times, the joke landed effortlessly.

"It's such a great collaborative effort." — Fernando Mendoza talks to @notthefakeSVP and gives Indiana high praise on its culture after winning the semis to head to the national championship 👏 pic.twitter.com/zTSkmGjMEF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2026

Beyond the humor, though, Mendoza pivoted to something deeper. He praised the “culture within the administration, coaching staff, and locker room.” He also credited that synergy for Indiana’s meteoric rise to the national semifinals.

That rise has defined Indiana football’s historic 2025 season. Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers stormed through the regular season undefeated. They captured the Big Ten title and dismantled Alabama 38–3 in the CFP quarterfinal. Each milestone has felt surreal and yet increasingly inevitable. Indiana has paired discipline with explosiveness on both sides of the ball.

The Peach Bowl only reinforced that reality. Indiana seized control on the very first snap with a pick-six, forced three first-half turnovers, and sprinted to a 35-7 halftime lead that rendered Oregon helpless. Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, delivered another masterclass. He threw five touchdowns as the Hoosiers completed a season sweep of the Ducks. Now 15–0 and headed to the national championship game against Miami, Indiana isn’t just winning. They are having fun doing it.