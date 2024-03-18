The March Madness bracket is set and there were some surprising picks made by the decision committee. One team that stands out is the Florida Atlantic basketball program, as they earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, the Owls are a good team. However, they had some disappointing finishes, and many didn't think they'd be given a seed within the top 10. Florida Atlantic basketball will be taking on Northwestern in the first round. If they manage to win, they're likely to play the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies. Assuming the Huskies win, of course.

Even so, college basketball fans seemingly can't get behind Florida Atlantic's seeding. Here's what some people were saying about the Owls' spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Should this Florida Atlantic basketball team be a lower seed?

STUNNER! AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER!

At least somebody's happy to see the Owls in the big dance.

At the end of the day, the Florida Atlantic basketball program is in the NCAA Tournament. Maybe they're a big underdog right out of the gate. But considering March Madness is the most chaotic tournament in sports, they have just as good a chance as anybody.

Make sure to tune into their first round matchup against Northwestern on Friday, March 22. All eyes will be on the Owls as they aim to quiet the critics. It'll be interesting to see how they matchup against Northwestern. Many like them as a possible sleeper despite being in line to play UConn in round two if they beat FAU.