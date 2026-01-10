The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavs on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report alongside Julius Randle, with both players listed as questionable. Edwards is dealing with a right foot injury, while Randle has a sore left thumb after going for 28 points against the Cavs on Thursday. Here's everything we know about Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle's respective injuries and their playing status vs. the Cavs.

Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle injury status vs. Cavs

Given Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are questionable on the injury report, there's a good chance both will suit up for their rematch against the Cavs on Saturday. Edwards and Randle are fixtures on the injury report these days, but both played in Thursday's 131-122 win.

This should be a very competitive rematch between the Timberwolves and the Cavs. The Timberwolves will look to extend their four-game winning streak on Saturday. Randle and Edwards have been in sync lately, combining for 53 points on 20-for-41 shooting, including 7-for-14 from deep, in Thursday's nine-point win against the Cavs.

Edwards has tallied 30+ points in three of his last five outings, including a 35-point game in a 141-115 blowout win against the Wizards. At the same time, Randle has been consistent. He's shooting at a 53.8% clip from the floor, including 38.9% from three in January.

So, when it comes to the question of whether we'll see Randle and Edwards in uniform for Saturday's rematch against the Cavs, the answer is maybe.

Timberwolves injury report

Mike Conley — Out — Rest

Anthony Edwards — Questionable — Right foot injury

Julius Randle — Questionable — Left thumb soreness

Terrence Shannon Jr. — Left foot adductor

Cavs injury report

Max Strus — Out — Left foot surgery

Dean Wade — Out — Left knee contusion