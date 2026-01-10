It has been a busy several days for the Miami Dolphins as after firing head coach Mike McDaniel, the team quickly turned around and found a general manager to replace Chris Grier. The Dolphins have tapped Green Bay Packers' Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager, and now, focusing on finding a new head coach, they have formally expressed interest in probably the hottest name on the market, John Harbaugh.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami has “reached out” to Harbaugh to let him know of their interest, which at this point seems to be the only reported interest from the team on a potential head coach. There is no denying that there will be many more later, but Harbaugh is no doubt the one coach with a lot of eyes on him.

“On the day the Dolphins finalized an agreement with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, they finally reached out to John Harbaugh and let it be known that they, too, are in interested in him, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dolphins potentially impacted in John Harbaugh sweepstakes

Article Continues Below

With the Dolphins hiring Sullivan as general manager, there is concern that the team making this decision could hurt their chances at Harbaugh, especially since another candidate in Los Angeles Chargers' Chad Alexander, has a connection with him.

Plus, there was a report from Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi that stated one of the four prerequisites for Harbaugh to be interested in a job is to pick his own general manager. While Miami is at a disadvantage, judging that report to be accurate, Jeff Darlington also ponders how Sullivan's hire impacts the chance at Harbaugh.

“The Dolphins remain interested, but I would not describe them as fixated,” Darlington wrote. “As I've been mentioning, the team believes in a structure that puts the GM in place first. The firing of McDaniel was never about the pursuit of Harbaugh.”

It remains to be seen if the Dolphins end up hiring Harbaugh, but there is no doubt that there will be an extensive search for their next head coach.