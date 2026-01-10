With the Atlanta Falcons creating a president of football role within the team, the team has found its guy quickly, and it's a familiar face that fans will know and love. The Falcons have tapped Matt Ryan for the president of football position, leading to the former quarterback issuing a statement regarding his role within CBS Sports.

For fans watching NFL coverage on CBS, they were used to hearing Ryan's analysis on the game for the last three seasons, but now the 40-year-old will transition into an NFL role with Atlanta. Consequently, in Ryan's statement, he would talk about adoring the time spent with CBS Sports.

“I want to thank the incredible team at CBS Sports,” Ryan wrote. “I loved my three years there, and I am truly grateful for their support in pursuing this opportunity. The CBS Sports culture is amazing, and I have made teammates and friends for life.”

Matt Ryan promises to “write a new chapter” in Falcons history

This isn't just a simple advisory role for Ryan and the Falcons, as he'll have the final say over major football decisions, especially in heading the upcoming search for the franchise's next general manager and head coach, who will report directly to him. Subsequently, in a statement from Atlanta, Ryan would vow to usher in a “new chapter of excellence.”

“While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I've always been a Falcon,” Ryan said, according to the team's website on Saturday. “It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity.”

“I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans,” Ryan continued. “My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I'm beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

At any rate, Ryan looks to lead a new era for the Falcons, who are looking to improve after finishing with an 8-9 record, finishing third in the NFC South.