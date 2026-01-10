Winners of four of their last five, the Detroit Pistons will look to slow the momentum of the resurgent Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The Pistons are still waiting to see if Cade Cunningham can return from a one-game injury absence after hurting his wrist earlier in the week. Here is everything we know about Cade Cunningham's injury and his playing status against the Clippers.

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. Clippers

After missing the Pistons' Wednesday night game against the Chicago Bulls, Cade Cunningham is currently questionable to return against the Clippers. The 24-year-old has missed four games in the 2025-2026 season, but his current ailment does not appear to be too serious.

Despite his absence, the Pistons still prevailed on Wednesday to extend their current win streak to three. They improved to 28-9 on the year to remain atop the Eastern Conference.

Without Cunningham, Jaden Ivey earned his first start of the year against the Bulls. Ivey recorded just eight points and four assists in 20 minutes, while Daniss Jenkins took over the playmaking role, recording a career-high 15 assists off the bench.

Although Detroit could benefit from resting its star guard, who has also dealt with hip pain, the team's three days of rest since its last game give him a solid chance to return. The Pistons could benefit from his return against the Clippers, whose record is not indicative of their recent form.

Los Angeles has been a disappointment all season, entering the game with a 14-23 record. However, the Clippers found their rhythm around the holiday season and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are coming off a 121-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

As for Cunningham, he appears to be a true game-time decision, but give him a solid chance of returning on Saturday. Detroit has proven capable of winning without him, but it is already without two starters as it prepares for arguably the hottest team in the league.

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham, Questionable (right wrist contusion)

Jalen Duren, OUT (right ankle sprain)

Tobias Harris, OUT (left hip sprain)

Isaac Jones, OUT (G-League)

Bobi Klintman, OUT (G-League)

Wendell Moore Jr., OUT (G-League)

Isaiah Stewart, Questionable (illness)

Clippers injury report

NA; not yet submitted (played Friday night)