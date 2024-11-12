Florida basketball coach Todd Golden is not discussing recent allegations that have been lobbied against him. Golden refused to answer questions from the press about an ongoing Title IX complaint, per The Field of 68.

Golden is accused of stalking and sexual harassment by multiple women, per a report in Florida's student newspaper.

“I assume you have a lot of questions. I expressed my statement on Saturday. I'd love to give even more but that’s all I can at this moment. Any questions in regards to the inquiry, I'm just gonna refer you to my statement from Saturday,” Golden said to reporters.

Golden's comments to reporters came after the team played a game Monday against Grambling State. The Florida basketball coach is allowed to stay on the sidelines while a probe is ongoing.

“For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry,” Golden said in his initial statement about the investigation, per ESPN. “I have recently engaged [attorney] Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.

“My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly.”

Florida defeated Grambling State on Monday.

Todd Golden is starting his third season with Florida basketball

This investigation is ongoing and will likely take time to run its course. Federal law prohibits a university from publicly commenting on an ongoing Title IX probe, per the New York Post.

Golden will try to move past the distraction as he leads Florida basketball for the third year. The coach took the team to the NCAA tournament in 2023-24, where they lost in the Round of 64. The coach was at San Francisco before coming to Gainesville, leading the Dons to the NCAA tournament.

Golden is 39-years-old and one of the youngest head coaches in college basketball at a power 4 school. He signed a two-year contract extension in March 2024, per ESPN. That agreement included a $1 million pay raise and pushed his annual salary to a hefty $4 million. The head coach's contract runs through 2030.

Florida basketball next plays Florida State on Friday. The Gators are 3-0 on the season.