Florida QB Anthony Richardson hilariously trolls Aggies fans with thumbs down

The Texas A&M Aggies have not had much to cheer about as of late, and early on in their home matchup against the Florida Gators, Anthony Richardson added insult to injury.

After junior running back Devon Achane provided the Aggies with a 7-3 lead in the contest, Richardson responded by guiding the Gators to an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead in the first quarter. Richardson capped off the touchdown drive with a 10-yard rushing score, which was the seventh such touchdown of his campaign.

For decades, Texas A&M has shown a thumbs-up sign while saying “Gig ‘em!,” but after Richardson found the end zone on this drive, he trolled the Aggies faithful at Kyle Field by flashing a thumbs-down sign.

Anthony Richardson lowers his shoulder and gets in for the 10 yard TD! #Gators pic.twitter.com/7JMcp5cn84 — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) November 5, 2022

Richardson had his way against the Aggies in this SEC encounter. He scored four total touchdowns in the contest, including a 60-yard rushing score in the first quarter that sure left the Texas A&M defense in sheer disbelief over what had just transpired.

In the big picture, the Gators moved over the .500 mark with this win, which was much-needed after they dropped back-to-back conference contests to the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. On the other hand, the Aggies’ active losing streak has now stretched to five games.