Florida A&M alumna Thai Floyd is making history at Alabama A&M, becoming the first woman to serve as a football play-by-play announcer for the institution. The Bulldogs announced Floyd's new position on Saturday, a testament to her journey to get to this position.

“It’s truly an honor to step into this historic role,” Floyd said in a comment obtained by HBCU Pulse on ClutchPoints. “Being the first woman to serve as the voice of Alabama A&M football—and the first to do it full-time at any HBCU—means everything to me. I’ve grown up around this game, but I found my own voice in it. I hope this moment inspires the next generation of Black women in sports to know that there is space for us, and we don’t have to wait for permission to take the mic.”

Floyd brings a wealth of experience in high school, college, and professional sports to her role. Her work has been featured on NBC Sports Philadelphia, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated, and ESPN’s Andscape. She has served as a sideline reporter and play-by-play commentator for over 60 ESPN+ and ESPNU broadcasts. As a digital reporter, Floyd has covered major events such as the Celebration Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, and Pop-Tarts Bowl. She has also been the in-game host for the Florida Classic and a sideline reporter for the Black College Hall of Fame Game.

She comes from a family well-acquainted with success in athletics. Her father, William Floyd, played on the Seminoles' 1993 National Championship football team, won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, and is a member of FSU's Athletics Hall of Fame. William Floyd also pursued a career in sports broadcasting following the conclusion of his playing career.

Now, Thai Floyd will have a front row seat for the next era of Alabama A&M football under new head coach Sam Shade.