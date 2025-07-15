Miami (FL) football saw one prized commit land a Monday surprise. He woke up realizing a rearrangement he helped orchestrate. He reshaped the college football recruiting rankings — by earning the No. 1 prospect label.

Five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell is On3/Rivals' new top recruit. Cantwell shot to first overall in the first prospect rankings amid the merger of both national outlets.

Cantwell previously sat at No. 2 by On3 before joining forces with Rivals. His May commitment to Miami sparked an excited reaction from Mario Cristobal, his future college football head coach.

“I chose Miami because I felt it was the best situation for me to grow and develop, not only on the field as an offensive lineman but as a person,” Cantwell said at the time of his decision.

The Nixa, Missouri talent even reacted to landing at the top of On3/Rivals.

“Blessed as ever! Go ‘Canes!” he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Ready to leave it all out there senior year.”

Miami future bright with new top-ranked talent on recruiting trail

Cantwell heads to a former offensive lineman star in Coral Gables. Cristobal earned All-Big East Conference honors during his ‘Canes career. He's the owner of two national championship rings too from 1989 and 1991.

The head coach has Cantwell leading his stacked 2026 class. The massive 6-foot-7 tackle is also the highest rated Miami recruit for 247Sports. Although the outlet placed Cantwell as the nation's No. 10 overall prospect for 2026.

He still earned praise by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks. Who compared him to a former first round selection in Robert Gallery.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power,” Brooks wrote in his prospect evaluation.

Miami has since put together a dynamic '26 class after the Cantwell commitment. Four-star Israel Briggs committed June 25 over LSU. The Hurricanes also flipped Vance Spafford from Georgia, with that move arriving two days before Briggs' decision.