Ahead of media day, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has released the 2025 All-SIAC preseason selections. The list featured Albany State’s Isaiah Knowles as the SIAC Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year and Benedict College’s Ty’Metrius Patterson as SIAC Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year.

The full All-SIAC list is below:

FIRST TEAM
POSITIONNAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN
Offensive LineDenzell Moore*Clark AtlantaSeniorPowder Springs, Ga.
Offensive LineElliott Howell*TuskegeeSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Offensive LineNoah StovallAlbany StateJuniorWarner Robins, Ga.
Offensive LineDesmon SelfEdward WatersJuniorDelray Beach, Fla.
Offensive LineLebron MerriweatherTuskegeeJuniorMontgomery, Ala.
Tight EndGentry Sparks*Albany StateR-SeniorTallahassee, Fla.
Wide ReceiverJamill Williams*Albany StateR-SophomoreAtlanta, Ga.
Wide ReceiverJavion JacksonAlbany StateR-SeniorJonesboro, Ga.
Running BackTiant Wyche*Albany StateSophomoreJacksonville, Fla.
Running BackJavonta LeatherwoodMilesR-SeniorTuscaloosa, Ala.
QuarterbackIsaiah Knowles*Albany StateR-JuniorTampa, Fla.
Defensive LineIsrael Nwokocha*BenedictSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive LineXavier Esquillen*Savannah StateJuniorCharlotte, N.C.
Defensive LineMike White*Central StateGraduateSpringfield, Ohio
Defensive LineKurtis Waye*Clark AtlantaJuniorMcDonough, Ga.
LinebackerTy'Metrius Patterson*BenedictGraduateDetroit, Mich.
LinebackerGary Davis Jr.*Savannah StateSeniorCairo, Ga.
LinebackerIsaiah Stephens*BenedictGraduateRoanoke, Va.
Defensive BackLawrence McConnell*Kentucky StateJuniorSt. Louis, Mo.
Defensive BackMikael King Jr.*TuskegeeSeniorTuskegee, Ala.
Defensive BackCam Williams*BenedictR-JuniorBessemer, Ala.
Defensive BackCarlos Dunovant Jr.MorehouseSeniorCusseta, Ga.
KickerLorcan Ryans*TuskegeeJuniorLimerick, Ireland
PunterSeve Spruill IIMorehouseJuniorPlymouth Meeting, Pa.
Punt ReturnerRonnie WestClark AtlantaSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Kick ReturnerJaxon Williams*BenedictSophomoreDothan, Ala.
– * RETURNING 2024 ALL-SIAC SELECTION

 

SECOND TEAM
POSITIONNAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN
Offensive LineLeon WesleyAlbany StateSophomorePowder Springs, Ga.
Offensive LineO'Shea StromanAlbany StateSophomoreLithonia, Ga.
Offensive LineKeshawn PalmoreSavannah StateJuniorMoultrie, Ga.
Offensive LineKhalifa SeneSavannah StateSeniorPensacola, Fla.
Offensive LineJason MillerBenedictJuniorColumbus, Ohio
Tight EndXavier HerndonAlbany StateR-JuniorNorcross, Ga.
Wide ReceiverNanders LawrenceAllenJuniorDixiana, S.C.
Wide ReceiverMakai LovettEdward WatersSeniorMiami, Fla.
Running BackJohntarrious ThomasEdward WatersJuniorGadsden County, Fla.
Running BackDesmond LeveretteTuskegeeJuniorRoswell, Ga.
QuarterbackJamir DismukesAllenSeniorCleveland, Ohio
Defensive LineTyreese WilliamsEdward WatersSophomoreJacksonville, Fla.
Defensive LineOsirus RhodesAllenR-SeniorManhattan, N.Y.
Defensive LineMasiah WellsTuskegeeSeniorJacksonville, Fla.
Defensive LineAbraham ClinkscalesAlbany StateR-JuniorAtlanta, Ga.
LinebackerSean JohnsonMorehouseJuniorAtlanta, Ga.
LinebackerKaquan KimberTuskegeeSophomoreFairburn, Ga.
LinebackerCarson PritchettMilesSophomoreAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive BackAydin HenninghamAlbany StateSeniorDelray Beach, Fla.
Defensive BackDarnell StephensFort Valley StateR-JuniorConyers, Ga.
Defensive BackTyler DavisMorehouseSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive BackTyreshon FreemanAllenR-SophomorePrattville, Ala.
KickerKyle WrightAlbany StateR-JuniorAtlanta, Ga.
PunterTrevor BywaterAllenR-JuniorRockledge, Fla.
Punt ReturnerJavion JacksonAlbany StateR-SeniorJonesboro, Ga.
Kick ReturnerBrady TillmanEdward WatersSophomoreNewnan, Ga.

 

