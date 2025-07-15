Ahead of media day, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has released the 2025 All-SIAC preseason selections. The list featured Albany State’s Isaiah Knowles as the SIAC Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year and Benedict College’s Ty’Metrius Patterson as SIAC Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year.
The full All-SIAC list is below:
|FIRST TEAM
|POSITION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Offensive Line
|Denzell Moore*
|Clark Atlanta
|Senior
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Elliott Howell*
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Noah Stovall
|Albany State
|Junior
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Desmon Self
|Edward Waters
|Junior
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|Offensive Line
|Lebron Merriweather
|Tuskegee
|Junior
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Tight End
|Gentry Sparks*
|Albany State
|R-Senior
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|Wide Receiver
|Jamill Williams*
|Albany State
|R-Sophomore
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Wide Receiver
|Javion Jackson
|Albany State
|R-Senior
|Jonesboro, Ga.
|Running Back
|Tiant Wyche*
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Running Back
|Javonta Leatherwood
|Miles
|R-Senior
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Quarterback
|Isaiah Knowles*
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Tampa, Fla.
|Defensive Line
|Israel Nwokocha*
|Benedict
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Line
|Xavier Esquillen*
|Savannah State
|Junior
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Defensive Line
|Mike White*
|Central State
|Graduate
|Springfield, Ohio
|Defensive Line
|Kurtis Waye*
|Clark Atlanta
|Junior
|McDonough, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Ty'Metrius Patterson*
|Benedict
|Graduate
|Detroit, Mich.
|Linebacker
|Gary Davis Jr.*
|Savannah State
|Senior
|Cairo, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Isaiah Stephens*
|Benedict
|Graduate
|Roanoke, Va.
|Defensive Back
|Lawrence McConnell*
|Kentucky State
|Junior
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Defensive Back
|Mikael King Jr.*
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Tuskegee, Ala.
|Defensive Back
|Cam Williams*
|Benedict
|R-Junior
|Bessemer, Ala.
|Defensive Back
|Carlos Dunovant Jr.
|Morehouse
|Senior
|Cusseta, Ga.
|Kicker
|Lorcan Ryans*
|Tuskegee
|Junior
|Limerick, Ireland
|Punter
|Seve Spruill II
|Morehouse
|Junior
|Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|Punt Returner
|Ronnie West
|Clark Atlanta
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Kick Returner
|Jaxon Williams*
|Benedict
|Sophomore
|Dothan, Ala.
|– * RETURNING 2024 ALL-SIAC SELECTION
|SECOND TEAM
|POSITION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Offensive Line
|Leon Wesley
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|O'Shea Stroman
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Lithonia, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Keshawn Palmore
|Savannah State
|Junior
|Moultrie, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Khalifa Sene
|Savannah State
|Senior
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Offensive Line
|Jason Miller
|Benedict
|Junior
|Columbus, Ohio
|Tight End
|Xavier Herndon
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Norcross, Ga.
|Wide Receiver
|Nanders Lawrence
|Allen
|Junior
|Dixiana, S.C.
|Wide Receiver
|Makai Lovett
|Edward Waters
|Senior
|Miami, Fla.
|Running Back
|Johntarrious Thomas
|Edward Waters
|Junior
|Gadsden County, Fla.
|Running Back
|Desmond Leverette
|Tuskegee
|Junior
|Roswell, Ga.
|Quarterback
|Jamir Dismukes
|Allen
|Senior
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Defensive Line
|Tyreese Williams
|Edward Waters
|Sophomore
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Defensive Line
|Osirus Rhodes
|Allen
|R-Senior
|Manhattan, N.Y.
|Defensive Line
|Masiah Wells
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Defensive Line
|Abraham Clinkscales
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Sean Johnson
|Morehouse
|Junior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Kaquan Kimber
|Tuskegee
|Sophomore
|Fairburn, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Carson Pritchett
|Miles
|Sophomore
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Aydin Henningham
|Albany State
|Senior
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|Defensive Back
|Darnell Stephens
|Fort Valley State
|R-Junior
|Conyers, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Tyler Davis
|Morehouse
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Tyreshon Freeman
|Allen
|R-Sophomore
|Prattville, Ala.
|Kicker
|Kyle Wright
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Punter
|Trevor Bywater
|Allen
|R-Junior
|Rockledge, Fla.
|Punt Returner
|Javion Jackson
|Albany State
|R-Senior
|Jonesboro, Ga.
|Kick Returner
|Brady Tillman
|Edward Waters
|Sophomore
|Newnan, Ga.