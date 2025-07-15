Jul 15, 2025 at 11:16 AM ET

Ahead of media day, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has released the 2025 All-SIAC preseason selections. The list featured Albany State’s Isaiah Knowles as the SIAC Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year and Benedict College’s Ty’Metrius Patterson as SIAC Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year.

The full All-SIAC list is below:

FIRST TEAM POSITION NAME SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Offensive Line Denzell Moore* Clark Atlanta Senior Powder Springs, Ga. Offensive Line Elliott Howell* Tuskegee Senior Atlanta, Ga. Offensive Line Noah Stovall Albany State Junior Warner Robins, Ga. Offensive Line Desmon Self Edward Waters Junior Delray Beach, Fla. Offensive Line Lebron Merriweather Tuskegee Junior Montgomery, Ala. Tight End Gentry Sparks* Albany State R-Senior Tallahassee, Fla. Wide Receiver Jamill Williams* Albany State R-Sophomore Atlanta, Ga. Wide Receiver Javion Jackson Albany State R-Senior Jonesboro, Ga. Running Back Tiant Wyche* Albany State Sophomore Jacksonville, Fla. Running Back Javonta Leatherwood Miles R-Senior Tuscaloosa, Ala. Quarterback Isaiah Knowles* Albany State R-Junior Tampa, Fla. Defensive Line Israel Nwokocha* Benedict Senior Atlanta, Ga. Defensive Line Xavier Esquillen* Savannah State Junior Charlotte, N.C. Defensive Line Mike White* Central State Graduate Springfield, Ohio Defensive Line Kurtis Waye* Clark Atlanta Junior McDonough, Ga. Linebacker Ty'Metrius Patterson* Benedict Graduate Detroit, Mich. Linebacker Gary Davis Jr.* Savannah State Senior Cairo, Ga. Linebacker Isaiah Stephens* Benedict Graduate Roanoke, Va. Defensive Back Lawrence McConnell* Kentucky State Junior St. Louis, Mo. Defensive Back Mikael King Jr.* Tuskegee Senior Tuskegee, Ala. Defensive Back Cam Williams* Benedict R-Junior Bessemer, Ala. Defensive Back Carlos Dunovant Jr. Morehouse Senior Cusseta, Ga. Kicker Lorcan Ryans* Tuskegee Junior Limerick, Ireland Punter Seve Spruill II Morehouse Junior Plymouth Meeting, Pa. Punt Returner Ronnie West Clark Atlanta Senior Atlanta, Ga. Kick Returner Jaxon Williams* Benedict Sophomore Dothan, Ala. – * RETURNING 2024 ALL-SIAC SELECTION