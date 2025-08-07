Nebraska football comes into the 2025 college football season as a wildcard with some expectations to keep improving. The Cornhuskers have had such bad luck in recent years, but they broke through last season and made a bowl game in Matt Rhule's second season and won it. The Cornhuskers are primed for a big year with an improved offense and defense, especially in the trenches.

The history of Nebraska football is defined by defense, which dates back to the glory days under Hall of Fame head coach Tom Osborne, when the team earned the nickname the “blackshirts.” The defense might be returning to that era under Matt Rhule. Defensive coordinator John Butler recently praised former five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri for what he has shown so far in practice.

“All the accolades that Will has received before coming to Nebraska are warranted,” he said. “And I think that if he keeps heading in the right direction, we’re going to be excited about what Will continues to be, not what he is now.”

Williams Nwaneri was a five-star out of Missouri and spent his freshman season with the Tigers. It was considered a massive win for the Tigers to keep him home, but in the end, he still transferred and has huge expectations in Nebraska.

He only saw the field in four games and tallied two tackles and a sack in just 38 snaps. It was a small sample size, but enough to hint at what’s to come. Time will tell if this was a good decision, but with John Butler already praising him, he will surely have an instant impact on the defense this year. The Cornhuskers improved on defense last season and were a top-20 defensive unit.

Nwaneri’s arrival in Lincoln came with a lot of attention, and for good reason. He was one of the most coveted players in the country coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals rated him as the No. 1 edge rusher and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2024 class. 247Sports had him at No. 6 nationally, and the On3 Industry Ranking placed him seventh.

Williams Nwaneri terrorized offenses in high school, collecting 149 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 23 sacks. He led his team to multiple state semifinal appearances and a championship game. He earned all-state honors twice and appeared in the 2024 Under Armour All-American game.

The Cornhuskers are primed for a big year after revamping the offense by hiring Dana Holgerson as the offensive coordinator. They still have Dylan Raiola under center, ready to take that next step.